Grey’s Anatomy: the reason why Ellen Pompeo will no longer do intimate scenes

Season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed and is presumed to be the last of the medical drama. Season 18 is currently airing in the United States and the series is not at its best.

In this context, the actress Ellen Pompeowho plays Dr. Meredith Gray in the series, revealed that she will no longer be filming intimate scenes in the medical drama.

