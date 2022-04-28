Grey’s Anatomy: the reason why Ellen Pompeo will no longer do intimate scenes

Season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed and is presumed to be the last of the medical drama. Season 18 is currently airing in the United States and the series is not at its best.

In this context, the actress Ellen Pompeowho plays Dr. Meredith Gray in the series, revealed that she will no longer be filming intimate scenes in the medical drama.

Pompeo had a chat with actress Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery in the series) on her “Tell Me” podcast and revealed what she’s willing to do and what not to do regarding the show’s love scenes.

“Now I work with Scott Speedman, who I adore. I really love him as a friend. He’s such a decent guy and I really value his friendship, and I value him as a person, and he’s a great actor. But there’s a lot of shit I don’t want to do.” more,” he said. Pompeo.

Speedman plays Dr. Nick Marsh, Meredith’s new romantic interest, which means the two could end up being a couple by the season 18 finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘. Nevertheless, Pompeo He assured that both are very good friends and that he would not like to do intimate scenes with him or with anyone else.

“And I’m really lucky to be able to work with Scott, because I really like him, and that makes a big difference. Would he ever do that to a stranger? Like they just kicked a stranger off the street? No, I can’t.” , complete Pompeo on your podcast.

In this sense, the actress clarified that her decision has nothing to do with not trusting other male actors because they also feel uncomfortable when performing some of these scenes, which is why some prefer to avoid doing them.

Since the 18th season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘, viewers have been watching as Meredith spends a lot of time with Nick in Minnesota, in addition to the job offer she received to work in that city.

We will have to see what happens with the relationship between Nick and Meredith and how the showrunners of the series handle the romance in the face of Pompeo’s refusal to film intimate scenes.

