Grey’s Anatomy: The series renewed for its 19th season with a change for Ellen Pompeo

With Grey’s Anatomy renewed for its 19th season, it’s been revealed that popular lead actress Ellen Pompeo will be getting a major change to the show, something that will not only earn her more money, but also some potential changes to the drama’s storyline.

March 11, 2022 5:20 p.m.

the popular series Grey’s Anatomy premiered its first season in 2005 as a look at the lives of five medical interns as they navigated to become world-class surgeons at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly known as Seattle Grace). But now that the medical drama is gearing up for its 19th season, Ellen Pompeo could play a larger role in production.

Grey’s Anatomy: The series renewed for its 19th season with a new contract for Ellen Pompeo

Over the years Grey’s Anatomy has become one of the fan favorite series and an emblematic title of the television network ABC. The show’s original cast members, including Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh andpatrick dempseyalso got massive recognition for their amazing work on it.

In fact, Pompeo became the highest-earning actress in American dramatic television with a salary that guaranteed her more than $20 million dollars per year. However, the show is in the midst of its 18th season, and in recent months, questions about the show’s future have resurfaced. But, there is great news.

In addition to the renewal of Grey’s Anatomy for its 19th season, Ellen Pompeo She has also received a different contract from her participation in the drama as Meredith Grey. According to the website Deadline, the star has renewed her roles from co-executive producer, to executive producer. Which means her opinions on the story of the show will be stronger.

But, another of the things that the fans comment on is that Krista Vernoffwho took over as showrunner for the creator Shonda Rhimes in season 14, he will continue to direct the medical drama for the next season. Who has shown incredible work in the eighteenth season.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that cannot be overstated. ‘Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds around the world through the deep connection people feel with these characters,” Vernoff said in a statement about the release. program renewal.

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo will now executive produce the drama for its 19th season

Interestingly, the other two original cast members of Grey’s Anatomy who are still in the program, Chandra Wilson like Dr. Bailey and James Pickens Jr. like Dr. Webber, they will also return for season 19.

While it is not known if season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy whether or not it will be the last in the series, more information will no doubt be revealed when work begins. But, according to the rumors that have been generated among the fans by the episodes of the eighteenth installment, it seems that it will be the end. Especially for the constant cast members who have been leaving the drama, like the most recent of them, Richard Flood.