Grey’s Anatomy: the surprising reason why Sarah Drew left the series was known

Although season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed, season 18 is currently airing in the United States. The medical drama is not at its best and even the protagonist herself, Ellen Pompeo, has already expressed her desire for the series to end because the stories are beginning to run out and there is nothing interesting to tell.

There are many actors and actresses who have left the medical drama over the many years that the program has been on the air. Some left mired in resounding scandals, while others left the series on good terms to focus on other projects.

In recent days the true reasons why the actress SarahDrewwho played the doctor april kepner from the sixth season to the current 18th season, he has left the medical drama.

While fans were thankful that April’s character didn’t die in an unfortunate accident, as so many characters have over the years, they were upset to learn of the surprising reason why. drew is no longer in the series.

This is because everything seems to indicate that the output of the SarahDrew It wasn’t a personal decision and she was actually fired.

In an interview she recently gave, the actress confessed that her departure from the series was an order from the production. The show, he was told, “needed to downsize” to accommodate the myriad cast members, which is why the character’s departure from april kepner.

