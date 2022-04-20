Grey’s Anatomy: the surprising script twist that worries fans

Season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed and is presumed to be the last of the medical drama. Season 18 is currently being broadcast in the United States and in the last chapters the plot turned to a place that worries fans.

In Season 18 Episode 15, it is revealed that Doctor Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) has accepted a job offer in another city, which will take her away from the classic hospital of the series.

Fans are very concerned about what may happen towards the end of the medical drama. Season 18 episode 15 addressed the situation of Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Meredith, who argued over the decisions they were both making regarding their personal life and the hospital. It is at this moment that Meredith confirms that she accepted David’s (Peter Gallagher) invitation to join his team in another city.

In the last season, the classic hospital of the series is in trouble for the program that supports the new residents who arrive at the place. What surprised fans the most was the heated discussion they had Meredith and Bailey, something that prompts her to move far away from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, since she could survive without her by accepting David’s proposal to go to Minnesota.

What is clear is that season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ is currently setting the stage for the medical drama’s grand finale in its 19th season, which means it will likely show Meredith away from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

This situation worries fans for the last 3 episodes of season 18, which will premiere in May 2022.

