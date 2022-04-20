Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy: the surprising script twist that worries fans

Season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed and is presumed to be the last of the medical drama. Season 18 is currently being broadcast in the United States and in the last chapters the plot turned to a place that worries fans.

In Season 18 Episode 15, it is revealed that Doctor Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) has accepted a job offer in another city, which will take her away from the classic hospital of the series.

