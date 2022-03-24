Grey’s Anatomy: the worrying record that the last chapter broke

Although season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed, season 18 is just being broadcast in the United States. The medical drama is not at its best and even the protagonist herself, Ellen Pompeo, has already expressed her desire for the series to end because the stories are beginning to run out and there is nothing interesting to tell.

This has an impact on the rating of the program, since the ABC series has been losing audience considerably week after week. So much so that the medical drama recorded his worst rating in the 17 years it has been on the air.

According to the latest measurements, the season 18 episode 12called ‘The making of you’ and aired on March 17, recorded the worst rating of the series’ history. The episode had an audience of just 3.6 million viewers in the United States.

In the episode in question, Meredith tries to have a romantic night with Nick (Scott Speedman), while Maggie (Kelly McCreary) finds a letter left for her by her biological mother, Ellis Gray (Kate Burton). Also, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai (ER Fightmaster) finish a surgery report while exploring their feelings by kissing in the lab.

However, it should also be noted that the series that are broadcast on open television come losing audience considerably. This occurs as a result of changing consumption habits and many prefer to wait for the series to be available on a streaming service instead of watching the chapters live.

This is why the poor ratings that the series has been having does not concern the showrunners and producers of the medical drama. In addition, the series has achieved great success with its arrival on streaming, which is why the directors of the ABC network have decided to renew the show for season 19 despite the low rating.

