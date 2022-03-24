Grey’s Anatomy: the worrying record that the last chapter broke

Although season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed, season 18 is just being broadcast in the United States. The medical drama is not at its best and even the protagonist herself, Ellen Pompeo, has already expressed her desire for the series to end because the stories are beginning to run out and there is nothing interesting to tell.

This has an impact on the rating of the program, since the ABC series has been losing audience considerably week after week. So much so that the medical drama recorded his worst rating in the 17 years it has been on the air.

