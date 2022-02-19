Grey’s Anatomy: They reveal the big event that comes with the 400th episode of the ABC drama

Grey’s Anatomy and its showrunner are once again intriguing fans of the medical drama. The 400th episode of the long-running series is approaching, and this could be the end of the story of season 18. That is why Krista Vernoff began to reveal big surprises.

February 16, 2022 10:36 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. With season 18 airing every Thursday across the broadcast network ABCthe series was renewed for its 19th installment, amid rumors that the end of the show is getting closer as it reaches its 400th episode.

Grey’s Anatomy episode 400 will mark the end of season 18

The ABC drama premiered in 2003 and quickly became one of the most successful series in recent decades. Mainly starring Ellen Pompeo Like Dr. Meredith Grey, the series has established in all this time a solid base made up of millions of fans around the world.

However, since the end of 2020 it has been suggested that Grey’s Anatomy should end. According to Pompeo, during an interview last year he stated that the stories are running out and that this could be a good time to put an end to the story of his character.

So far it has not been confirmed if the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy will be the last, but the truth is that the showrunner Krista Vernoff, told TVLine that she is working hard in the development of one of the most complicated episodes of the entire career of the series, a proper 400 milestone.

The 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomy will be a major event according to showrunner

Loyal Grey’s Anatomy fans know that when the medical drama hits 100 episodes, every milestone achieved must tell a memorable story. Everyone already saw with the 200th episode a plot based on fundraising, and the 300th, entitled “Who lives, who dies, who tells your story”, which paid tribute to various characters from the past who are greatly missed by fans. . But, everyone is wondering what comes with the number 400.

Without a doubt, it is a real challenge to overcome those endearing episodes of Grey’s Anatomy this time. That is why Vernoff is striving to deliver something really suitable for the demanding viewers of the long-running series. According to the showrunner, it will not be a black and white film, but he assured that it will be an event of great magnitude.