Grey’s Anatomy: they reveal the real reason why Jerrika Hinton left the series

Season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed and could be the last of the medical drama. The 18th season is currently airing in the United States and the series is not at its best in terms of its audience level despite the fact that it maintains an impressive legion of fans around the world.

Over the nearly 20 years the series has been on the air, many cast members have left the medical drama mired in scandals both minor and major.

One of the last scandals of the series was linked to the departure of Jerrika Hinton, who left the program after a strong fight with Ellen Pompeothe absolute protagonist of the medical drama.

Jerrika Hinton was fired after a controversial episode with Ellen Pompeo.

Last year, a book revealed many of the scandals that have been recorded behind the scenes in ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ and many protagonists described the toxic environment that existed on the film set of the series. The book is called ‘How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’ and was written by Lynette Rice.

The book explains why Patrick Dempsey, Justin Chambers, and Katherine Heigl left the medical drama amid personal circumstances that affected them badly at the time.

Why did Jerrika Hinton leave?

In a section of the book the reasons why the actress Jerrika Hintonwho played Stephanie Edwards from 2012 to 2017, was fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘. According to the book, her departure was a consequence of having annoyed the main character of the ABC program, Ellen Pompeo.

Yes ok Jerrika Hinton told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that her departure was due to a personal decision, Norman Leavitt, head of the series’ makeup department between 2005 and 2018, revealed that the actress was fired after taking some photos on the film set without the consent of Pompeo.

“Jerrika was laughing all the time, but maybe she was a little naive. She wasn’t there very often, so she may not have realized the power she had.” Ellen Pompeo. If he had gone to see her and said: Can I take pictures? Ellen would have probably said yes. But by doing this without telling her, she got herself into a big mess,” revealed the head of the makeup department.

