Grey’s Anatomy: This actress offered an important clue about the new spin-off of the drama

Grey’s Anatomy has been such a successful series that it has two spin-offs to its credit. However, fans have been pushing for another spin-off featuring two much-loved medical drama stars. What did an actress from the series say about it?

September 30, 2022 11:58 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy just released its season 19 in the midst of great uncertainty about the plot that will show with this new installment. A group of five residents, the same number that it all started with for the ABCcome to try to demonstrate that life within the medical drama is possible without Ellen Pompeo.

Fans dream of an April and Jackson Grey’s Anatomy spin-off

But while the production proves that theory, fans around the world continue to eagerly ask for a new spin-off of the drama but this time focused on the life of April Kepner (SarahDrew) and Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams) who made up one of the most beloved couples in the series on Grey’s Anatomy.

Now that April and Jackson are back together and have started a new life in Boston, viewers want to see what has happened to their lives and how they reconciled, something everyone has wanted since they split for good on Grey’s season 15. Anatomy when she was pregnant with Harriet.

Both Grey’s Anatomy actors have spoken about the probability of starring in the spin-off and although they are busy with other projects at the moment, they have not ruled out for a single second the idea that would fill them with great happiness and that it would surely be a tremendous success considering how celebrated its history was.

But recently something different happened and that is that the last appearance of both actors in Grey’s Anatomy had a different flavor that was noticed even by the recurring stars of the drama. According to Sarah Drew, her performance for the season 19 finale was a lot like what’s considered a backdoor episode to welcome a new spinoff.

Sarah Drew says that making an April spin-off would be wonderful

According to the Grey’s Anatomy actress, when she read the script, even as she walked to the set to get tested for COVID before filming began, she was met by crew members who confessed to her that they thought her part with Jackson was the pilot episode of a new spin-off.

To his mind, the latest news about Jackson and April on Grey’s Anatomy feels like they’re gearing up for a big ride. For Sarah Drew, it is amazing and necessary that a program addresses racial justice in the field of medicine and inequality and equality. Could it be that they do fulfill the dream of the fans?