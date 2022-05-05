Grey’s Anatomy: This is how Ellen Pompeo was criticized for her physical appearance at the beginning of the drama

Grey’s Anatomy is wrapping up its 18th season on ABC, but the medical drama will continue with an upcoming installment. They are many years watching Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, an actress who was initially harshly criticized for her physical appearance.

May 04, 2022 2:25 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomythe longest-running medical drama of all time on television, premiered its 18th season at the end of last year through the broadcast network ABC. Currently, you are in the final moments of this part of the story that follows the life of surgeon Meredith Gray and the rest of the doctors and nurses who make life in this fascinating program created by Shonda Rhimes.

Ellen Pompeo was criticized for her physical appearance at the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy

Despite the wave of rumors about its cancellation, Grey’s Anatomy is preparing to continue bringing more stories to fans’ screens. The medical drama was renewed by ABC for season 19, which will air in the fall of 2022. Loyal viewers are anxious to know what the future holds for Meredith Gray in terms of love, now that at the beginning of this installment was reunited with one of his past romantic interests, Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

There are many years that Ellen Pompeo has come through the long run of the series that premiered in 2005. Since she was approximately 33 years old, the actress began playing the iconic character on the hit drama Meredith Grey. Despite her youth and being the owner of an unparalleled beauty at that time, the star of the medical drama who was in full rise to fame for her role, did not stop receiving destructive criticism on the filming set of the program. .

It should be clear that in almost two decades of Grey’s Anatomy production, not everything has been rosy. The set of the series has been the focus of difficult situations for the actors, and many of these cases have never been public knowledge. Only those who have lived through such experiences are the only ones who can attest to how hard the entertainment world is on many occasions, taking into account that fame unfortunately has an expensive price.

Ellen Pompeo was criticized for being of a slim build during the first season of Grey’s Anatomy

In the case of Grey’s Anatomy, fans know that Ellen Pompeo has evolved in a huge way in every way. She has become a true professional on camera as she plays Meredith Gray in the medical drama. But when the series began, the main star of the program was subjected to harsh criticism especially for her physical appearance. Something that certainly had a psychological effect.

It was on her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast that the Grey’s Anatomy actress commented that she is currently reviewing the long-running series. But, she emphasized that doing this does not bring back good memories since more than fifteen years ago she was just a beginner. The star recalled that she was often treated in a derogatory manner when some people told her that she was too thin and that she had no talent to be an actress. In many cases, they even compared her to other of her co-stars.

“Watching the show again from the beginning was like a slap in the face for me, because I’m like ‘What the hell was I afraid of what?’ There were so many voices in my head, not even in my head, there were outside voices, and this was a time before social media, when they told me ‘You’re too skinny. You’re not a good actress. She’s better than you. It’s more pretty than you,” Ellen Pompeo said.