Grey’s Anatomy: this is how the series would continue WITHOUT Ellen Pompeo as Doctor Meredith Gray

One of the series most viewed in recent times will have a huge change after the main protagonist of the story, left the cast of the production. We are talking about’ Grey’s Anatomy‘, the television phenomenon that shows the life and drama of several doctors in a hospital in the United States is preparing for a new stage without Ellen Pompeo in the leading role of the Doctor Meredith Graygiving a taste of how the series will continue without the star of the show.

It’s already 18 seasons in which we’ve seen the drama ‘Grey’s Anatomyand ‘, same in which we have fallen in love, laughed and cried with each of its protagonists, although in the last episodes of the final season, the departure of Ellen Pompeo as the Doctor Meredith Graywhich raises a sea of ​​doubts about what will happen to this iconic Serie.

According to the history of Seriethe Doctor Meredith Gray received an offer to work at a new hospital in Minnesota, casting doubt on her continuity within the drama. This happened during the 15th episode of the 18th season of the series, which puts fans on the edge of their seats to know what the outcome of this story arc will be that could end Ellen Pompeo’s legendary career as one of the professionals of the most beloved health of all time.

Although the departure of Ellen Pompeo could mean the end of the Seriethe producers of Grey’s Anatomy they are already clear about what will happen to continue being a Serie successful without the presence of the Doctor Meredith Graywho dedicated his life to medical drama but now could be living his last hours on the small screen.

The decision is made and now the Grey-Sloan Memorial could be left without one of the best doctors who stepped foot in the hospital, for which fans are already mourning his departure on social networks. The Doctor Meredith Gray is one of the most loved and remembered TV characters in modern television history, so now with his supposed exit underway we could be seeing the end of Grey’s Anatomy arrive very soon.

This is how the series would continue WITHOUT Ellen Pompeo as Doctor Meredith Gray

Since a few seasons ago, several characters in the story began to have greater relevance in the story, having chapters focused on character development, as was the case of Doctor Jo (Camilla Luddington), who had a much more important role since the beginning. season 16 in the Serie Grey’s Anatomy.

Although Ellen Pompeo has already been confirmed for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomythe Serie can continue without Doctor Meredith Graywho will be limited to appearing only on special occasions during the series, letting other doctors begin to take the baton to continue with the most watched drama about doctors in recent times.

With the appearances of Ellen Pompeo limited, the series will have to look for a new medical value whose history can carry the weight of 18 seasons to continue among the public’s taste as the favorite series of thousands of doctors, which has already survived the departure of one of its protagonists, when Patrick Depsey joined the cinema and left the series, we will see if the Doctor Meredith Gray closes the office forever.