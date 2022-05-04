Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy: this is how the series would continue WITHOUT Ellen Pompeo as Doctor Meredith Gray

Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 41 2 minutes read

One of the series most viewed in recent times will have a huge change after the main protagonist of the story, left the cast of the production. We are talking about’ Grey’s Anatomy‘, the television phenomenon that shows the life and drama of several doctors in a hospital in the United States is preparing for a new stage without Ellen Pompeo in the leading role of the Doctor Meredith Graygiving a taste of how the series will continue without the star of the show.

It’s already 18 seasons in which we’ve seen the drama ‘Grey’s Anatomyand ‘, same in which we have fallen in love, laughed and cried with each of its protagonists, although in the last episodes of the final season, the departure of Ellen Pompeo as the Doctor Meredith Graywhich raises a sea of ​​doubts about what will happen to this iconic Serie.

Source link

Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 41 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Billie Eilish announces climate event in London

2 mins ago

When Cantinflas was a Miss Universe jury and fell in love with a contestant

10 mins ago

Why Jessica Biel replaced Elisabeth Moss in ‘Candy’ on Hulu and how it changed everything [Exclusive]

12 mins ago

United States: Pete Davidson’s new tattoo is controversial

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button