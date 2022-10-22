Grey’s Anatomy: This is how the showrunner of the medical drama out of Ellen Pompeo will solve

Grey’s Anatomy faces a huge challenge with its 19th season: Ellen Pompeo is partially leaving the drama and the production believes that this could affect the audience. However, they have just announced a strategy that will delight fans and will fix that problem.

Grey’s Anatomy premiered his season 19 down the chain ABC, gifting fans with several memorable moments with the latest episodes of the medical drama. One of the first surprises came from one of the new interns who turned out to be the nephew of the series’ most celebrated character: Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey).

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Introduced a New Breed of Interns

Overall, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 has been pretty good, however they still have one problem to work out: Ellen Pompeo She won’t be playing Meredith Gray for most of the installment, but instead will be producing a new series in line with her desire to start separating from her responsibilities at the helm of one of ABC’s longest-running dramas.

According to what was revealed by the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo will be only 8 episodes in season 19, which presents them with an important challenge: keeping fans attentive to the series. despite the fact that one of its main stories will not be taking place on screen.

Faced with this reality, Krista Vernoff told TV Line that while it’s challenging not having her around all the time, she’s excited for what’s to come. Likewise, He stressed that for that reason they made a decision that could make the fans happy and that is to incorporate several surprises on Grey’s Anatomy throughout the entire season .

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 faces the challenge of not having Ellen Pompeo incorporating characters from the past

It is a great challenge not to ‘say goodbye’ to Meredith Grey, but to say ‘see you later’. We have a tremendous cast, but that’s a huge loss. So how do you fill that void? It can’t be filled, but we’ve sprinkled delicious surprises throughout the season to try to fill a little bit of that space, Kirsta Vernoff noted.

Part of those surprises is the addition of recognized stars of the series in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. It has already been confirmed that Jessie Williams he’ll return as Jackson Avery at some point this season, but it’s exciting that we can also expect even bigger surprises than that. In the season 18 finale, we saw the return of Jesse Williams and SarahDrew as April Kepner. While we know we’ll get Jackson back, hopefully we’ll get April too, especially after finding out they’re back together and raising her young daughter Harriet together in Boston.

On the other hand, the return to Grey’s Anatomy of Greg Germannwho will return in his role as neurosurgeon Tom Koracick, the same one who almost stole Owen Hunt’s wife (Kevin McKidd) and who got entangled not only as Teddy Altman (Kim Raven) but also with Amelia Shepherd (Catherine Scorson) and April Kepner.