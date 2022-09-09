Grey’s Anatomy: This is the actress who will not return to season 19

Two decades later, Grey’s Anatomy continues to broadcast new chapters for all its fans and is on its way to premiere its 19th season. The formula? The large number of characters allowed us to develop a story with several edges in which year after year we saw them grow, fall, get frustrated, meet goals, leave and come back. Impossible not to feel identified with one or more of them. However, a month after the new release, one of her most beloved actresses announced that she would no longer be part of the medical show and this saddened many.

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most iconic series on television and, despite a decline in its quality in recent years, it remained on ABC as the most popular title in its time slot and earned it a renewal for a 19th season. Fans are looking forward to the premiere of the new batch of episodes, but a major absence within the plot was confirmed beforehand.

The new installment of the medical drama has great uncertainty on the part of the public and the members of the technical team, since for some time there has been talk that it would mark the end of the story. Its protagonist and producer, Ellen Pompeo, stated in an interview that he tried to convince everyone that the show should end: “I feel like I’m the super naive who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what are we going to tell?'”

Sarah Drew will not return to the new season of Grey’s Anatomy.

A trend that the show has had in recent seasons is the return of seeing former members of what used to be the main cast, such as Patrick Dempsey, TR Knight, Eric Dane and Chyler Leigh. For delivery number 17, SarahDrew brought it back to life april kepner and reprized the role in season 18 to conclude the arc alongside Jessie Williams. Unfortunately for fans, the actress will not be back.

While fans have been hoping to see April again in the new episodes, we have to tell you that it won’t happen. Through a message on her official Twitter account, SarahDrew confirmed his absence: “Hey guys. I’ve been asked a lot on Twitter about this, so I’m letting you know that I won’t be on Grey’s Anatomy season 19 for now. I don’t know why my name is on IMDb, but I won’t be back after episode 400. Sending love to all of you!”

This comes after it became known that Ellen Pompeo will reduce his screen time during season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy and he will no longer be the main character of the plot, since he announced his incorporation into the miniseries Orphan from Hulu, being the first role outside of Meredith Gray which takes two decades. New chapters of the medical drama will begin airing on ABC from October 6.