Grey’s Anatomy: This is the most watched episode in the entire history of the ABC series

Grey’s Anatomy has a really popular episode among its almost 400 episodes broadcast on ABC over almost two decades, and the reason is none other than the dramatic load it presented and what it meant for all the characters involved.

March 8, 2022 3:26 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomythe longest-running medical drama of all time on television, is currently successfully airing its 18th season on network television ABCwhich earned him the renewal for another installment and the hiring of new actors who have brought quite controversial stories to the drama.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 2 Episode 16 Was Literally Explosive

Although Grey’s Anatomy continues to be popular among fans, its last seasons have not had the expected response since they failed to break the barrier of five million viewers that it obtained with the transmission of installment 17. An installment in which the successful drama doctor managed to reunite its main protagonists, including some from the past of the series.

Confirmation of this was the rating obtained by the first episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, with which the ABC drama managed to conquer only 4.6 million viewers. The same did not happen when the series starring Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Gray) and patrick demsey (Derek Shepherd) was in its early days, when its audience could easily exceed 30 million viewers.

Once during Season 2 of the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy achieved a rating of 37.88 million viewers while broadcasting episode 16 entitled “It’s the end of the world” according to TV Insider, which in addition to being completely shocking and literally explosive, marked a new stage for Dr. Meredith Grey.

37.88 million viewers watched Grey’s Anatomy Season 2 Episode 16

In the aforementioned episode, a man arrives at the hospital with live ammunition inside him after being shot by a homemade bazooka, and the only thing that prevents the bomb from detonating are the hands of the paramedic Hannah (Christina Ricci) and then Meredith Grey, who after the episode begins to show signs of being depressed and having a kind of suicidal inclination due to all the traumas she has experienced.

In the episode he also participates as a guest actor Kyle Chandlerknown for starring in the fictional series “Early EditionChandler plays explosives expert Dylan Young who dies after the device explodes and later becomes part of Meredith’s conscience on Grey’s Anatomy.