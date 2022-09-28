Grey’s Anatomy: This is the relationship between Sandra Oh and Ellen Pompeo 9 years after their goodbye

Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh gave strong statements that left no doubt about the type of relationship that unites them, after the end of the participation of Cristina Yang’s interpreter in the program.

September 27, 2022 5:31 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy He saw the chemistry of a couple in the series that was quite far from being one of the main romances of the drama shine with special brilliance. It was more of a friendship, one of those that take care of you, encourage you and wake you up when you need it. We are talking of course about Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and Cristina Yang (sandra oh).

Meredith and Cristina are two of the best characters on Grey’s Anatomy.

These two friends, who said goodbye in season 10 of Grey’s Anatomy so that Cristina could become the medical professional she wanted to be, still cause laughter and tears among viewers who do not lose hope of seeing them together in a new episode of chain series ABC.

The ending for both of them on Grey’s Anatomy was definitely more than everyone expected. It happened quietly, not like the harrowing deaths that other characters like George O’Malley (TR Knight) or Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey) and was sealed with one of the most forceful phrases of the entire drama: “He is not the sun, you are.”

This is how Cristina let Meredith know that Derek was important but not as important as herself and that she should go ahead and fight for her dreams, even though Derek no longer had a place in them. Could such a great friendship that is reflected in actions like these be replicated between the actresses who were playing these characters off screen? The answer is a resounding yes.

Following Sandra Oh’s departure from Grey’s Anatomy, both she and Ellen Pompeo have made it clear that they listen to each other and take care of each other. They have also shown the deep respect they have for their work, one that has been awarded and celebrated around the world, even if they are not on the same television program. Pompeo showed her support for Sandra Oh on Twitter after the latter won an Emmy for her work on the BBC show “killing eve“In the words of the Grey’s Anatomy actress, the ability of the interpreter of Cristina Yang is difficult to express in words, but every praise is deserved.

Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh from Grey’s Anatomy are very close friends in real life

Sandra Oh, for her part, was truly devastated to leave Grey’s Anatomy. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she confessed how hard it was for her to leave her old friend behind when she finished the final show. In her words, the moment was deeply emotional and occurred in the last scene that she and Ellen filmed alone.

According to the interpreter of Cristina Yang, at that moment she could only feel her chest hugging Ellen Pompeo’s, while listening to how her partner burst into tears. In that instant she felt that the two were one body. If those words don’t speak to the deep friendship you have, nothing will. We may not see them together often, but they are fundamentally united.