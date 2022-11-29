Grey’s Anatomy: This is the relationship of Sandra Oh and Ellen Pompeo 9 years after their goodbye

Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh gave some forceful statements that left no doubt about the type of relationship that unites them, after the end of the participation of the interpreter of Cristina Yang in the program.

September 27, 2022 5:31 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy saw the chemistry of a couple in the series shine with special brilliance that was far from being one of the main romances of the drama. It was more like a friendship, the kind that take care of you, encourage you and wake you up when you need it. We are talking of course about Meredith Gray (ellen pompeo) and Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh).

Meredith and Cristina are two of the best characters on Grey’s Anatomy

These two friends, who said goodbye in season 10 of Grey’s Anatomy so that Cristina could become the medical professional she wanted to be, still cause laughter and tears among viewers who do not lose hope of seeing them together in a new episode of the chain series abc.

The ending for both of them on Grey’s Anatomy was undoubtedly more than everyone expected. It happened quietly, unlike the heartbreaking deaths of other characters like George O’Malley (TR Knight) or Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and was sealed with one of the most forceful phrases of the entire drama: “He is not the sun, you are.”

This is how Cristina let Meredith know that Derek was important but not as important as herself and that she should go ahead and fight for her dreams, even though Derek no longer had a place in them. Could such a great friendship that is reflected in actions like these be replicated among the actresses who were playing these off-screen characters? The answer is a resounding yes.

Following the departure of Sandra Oh from Grey’s Anatomy, both she and Ellen Pompeo have made it clear that they listen to each other and take care of each other. They have also shown the deep respect they have for their work, one that has been awarded and celebrated around the world, even if they are not on the same television show. Pompeo showed her support for Sandra Oh on Twitter after the latter won an Emmy for her work on the BBC show “killing eve“. In the words of the Grey’s Anatomy actress, the ability of Cristina Yang’s interpreter is hard to put into words, but every compliment is deserved.

Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh from Grey’s Anatomy are very close friends in real life

Sandra Oh, for her part, was truly heartbroken to be leaving Grey’s Anatomy. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she confessed how difficult it was for her to leave her old friend behind when she finished the final show. In her words, the moment was deeply emotional and it came in the last scene that Ellen and she filmed alone.

According to the interpreter of Cristina Yang, at that moment she could only feel her chest hugging Ellen Pompeo’s, while she listened as her partner broke down in tears. In that instant she felt that the two of them were one body. If those words don’t speak of the deep friendship they have, nothing will. We may not see them together often, but they are fundamentally united.