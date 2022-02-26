Grey’s Anatomy | What character leaves the series in the new season? Who dies in the series? Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy He returned with his new episodes on ABC in different events that surprised the fans, first a new couple was formed and another important character announced his departure.

The series picked up after the events that occurred in the middle of the season where Owen’s life was in danger, after the vehicle in which he, Teddy and Cormac transported the organs for Farouk, Megan’s son, was involved in an accident

Teddy manages to get out of the car that is hanging from a slope to be able to take the organs and save the life of the minor, while Owen and Corman are still in the car waiting for help. Owen asks Corman to get out of the car and tell his children that he loves them, but he also asks for help with a secret the ex-military man has.

The head of trauma asked Cormac to continue delivering medicine to help dying servicemen die. The pediatric surgeon, shocked by the revelation, manages to get out of the car, while it falls into the void with Owen inside.

Teddy’s husband manages to be saved, however, Cormac Hayes finds himself in a moral dilemma about whether or not to accuse his colleague.

Which character leaves the series in the new season?

Cormac is determined to accuse Owen with Bailey, the head of the hospital, but before doing so, the general surgeon tells him what a good person Hunt is, so he gives up and informs him of another shocking news: He will leave the hospital and return to Ireland.