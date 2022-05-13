Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy: What the cast had to say about the imminent end of the series

The season 19 from ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed and is supposed to be the last of the medical drama. The 18th season is currently airing in the United States and the series is not at its best in terms of audience despite retaining an impressive legion of fans around the world.

Amid speculation about what may happen to the series, some cast members came out to talk about the possible final of the medical drama days before the last chapter of season 18, which will be broadcast on May 26 on ABC.

