Grey’s Anatomy: What the cast had to say about the imminent end of the series

The season 19 from ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed and is supposed to be the last of the medical drama. The 18th season is currently airing in the United States and the series is not at its best in terms of audience despite retaining an impressive legion of fans around the world.

Amid speculation about what may happen to the series, some cast members came out to talk about the possible final of the medical drama days before the last chapter of season 18, which will be broadcast on May 26 on ABC.

The series created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Ellen Pompeo has already been renewed for season 19which will premiere in 2023. Every time fans think the end of the series is near, the hit medical drama gets another renewal from ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 ends on May 26.

The series recently finished filming its 400th episode, and the cast got candid with People magazine about what they think of the upcoming final from ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘. Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) gave their thoughts on the matter.

“We’ve thought about a lot of endings and they were like, ‘No, that’s not it.’ I’m going to do it,” Wilson explained.

“I don’t know how this series ends at this point,” added Kevin McKidd. “We all thought that this season was going to be the final. I felt like we were all building towards it this season. But the public seems to want even more,” the actor completed.

Ellen Pompeo has already expressed her desire to leave the series.

“In the case of medical series, there are endless stories because new people are coming into hospitals every day. So it’s hard to really see what the final. All I can say is that it’s bigger than all of us right now,” McKidd said.

While Camilla Luddington, who has been part of the series since the ninth season playing Jo Wilson, assured that it is difficult for her to imagine that ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ wrap up your story now.

