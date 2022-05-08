Grey’s Anatomy: What we always suspected about Jackson Avery’s journey is confirmed

Grey’s Anatomy fans have enjoyed the series since 2005 and in all this time thousands of theories arose with each of its characters, but for some time they had been talking about a theory for season 17 of the medical drama about Dr. Jackson Avery, is that after his 11-hour road trip, he generated several speculations.

May 08, 2022 11:12 a.m.

In 2005, ABC premiered a new medical drama as a mid-season replacement. At the time, they probably had no idea that this little series, which also marked the debut of showrunner Shonda Rhimes, it would become the longest-running medical series in primetime television history. The name of an actual medical textbook, Grey’s Anatomy follow the Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo)who begins his surgical residency at Seattle Grace Hospital along with several other aspiring surgeons.

Grey’s Anatomy: Since its premiere in 2005, the medical series remains one of the most important dramas on television

Together, the group: Dr. Isobel “Izzie” Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Dr. George O’Malley (TR Knight), and Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), they navigate their new lives as interns, relegated to heavy lifting and tooth-and-nail competition for admission to the operating room.

Year after year the series was conquering the love of its fans, many saw relationships that were built and some that ended up being destroyed. season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy is perhaps the most shocking the medical drama has had throughout all of its seasons, especially after the show confirms a fan-created theory about Dr. Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams) and Robert Avery (Eric Roberts), while others believed it would be with April Kepner (SarahDrew).

Recall that during episode 12 of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomyentitled “Sign O’ the Times” , Jackson left on an 11-hour road trip. However, the ABC medical drama did not confirm the character’s fate. Therefore, many fans theorized that Jackson was targeting April or Robert Avery (Eric Roberts).

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17: The Reunion of Dr. Jackson Avery and April Kepner

However, some people remembered that April currently lives in Seattle. So it was more likely that Jackson would be reunited with her father, who lives about 11 hours away in Bozeman, Montana. Finally in episode 14 of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomyentitled “Look Up Child”, was like guest star actor Eric Roberts who ultimately played the father of Dr. Jackson Avery, confirming the fan theory that this trip was destined for Montana.

Meanwhile, the 18th season of the medical drama continues and we are already shaping up for a 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. After season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy Focused almost entirely on how the covid-19 pandemic shrunk the medical workforce too much and how it affected the well-being of Gray Sloan Memorial doctors, season 18 had to rebalance itself with its characters’ stories set in a post – pandemic world. With its viewership dwindling during the 18th season of Grey’s AnatomyAs its ratings show, the medical drama introduced a couple of storylines that could hint that the end of the show is near.