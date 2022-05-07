Grey’s Anatomy: What we suspected about the departure of Brooke Smith from the series

Erica Hahn left Grey’s Anatomy in season 5 and didn’t have a proper ending, but why? The reasons for the departure of actress Brooke Smith are not known in detail, but some clues reveal behind-the-scenes points that do not leave her fans happy.

Like any other medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy follows the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians as they do their best to juggle their personal and professional lives.

Grey’s Anatomy: Why did Brooke Smith’s Erica Hahn leave the show in season 5?

The series is directed by Meredith GrayEllen Pompeo, who started as an intern and is now the chief of general surgery at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Meredith (and viewers) have met many different doctors throughout the series, including Erica HahnBrooke Smitha cardiothoracic surgeon and longtime rival of Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington).

Erica Hahn left Grey’s Anatomy season 5 , but why? The medical drama has been surrounded by controversy for years, especially because of decisions made offstage that end up affecting some characters. Such was the case with Erica Hahn, whose exit in season 5 had nothing to do with the firing of actress Brooke Smith or your voluntary departure from Grey’s Anatomy.

Erica Hahn made her debut in Season 2 of Grey’s Anatomy and left three seasons later in season 5. Aside from her rivalry with Burke and being especially tough on Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Erica Hahn is best remembered for being one of the few gay characters on the medical series. She and Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) they became lovers, but Callie was confused about her sexuality at the time and the relationship ultimately didn’t work out.

Why did Brooke Smith leave Grey’s Anatomy?

The most common reasons for an actor leaving a series are their contracts, wanting to explore other projects or being fired. But in this case, Erica Hahn’s departure was all because of ABC . In an interview, the actress shared that news of her leaving Grey’s Anatomy came out of the blue and she was told that she “couldn’t write for the character anymore.”

However, the abrupt departure of the actress from the program was not a decision of Shonda Rhimes, but from ABC, since the study was not comfortable with the direction of the relationship between Hahn and Callie. Studio executives were reportedly not very fond of the character of Brooke Smith overall. The actress added that her character wasn’t even written (unlike so many other characters who left Grey’s Anatomy), which just goes to show how sudden her decision was, and that she found out about it quite abruptly.