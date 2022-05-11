Grey’s Anatomy: What we suspected about the real-life case that featured the series

Being a medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy has presented countless clinical cases throughout its career, but not many have been mirrors of a situation that was experienced in real life (although many can resemble it). What very few fans know is that a particular case was taken from the real life of a protagonist.

In 2005, ABC premiered a new medical drama as a mid-season replacement. At the time, they probably had no idea that this little series, which also marked the debut of showrunner Shonda Rhimes, it would become the longest-running medical series in primetime television history. The name of an actual medical textbook, Grey’s Anatomy follows Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who begins her surgical residency at Seattle Grace Hospital along with several other aspiring surgeons.

Grey’s Anatomy presented great medical cases throughout its career, but only one was taken from real life

since then Grey’s Anatomy It is the longest-running medical drama of all time and over the years it has hooked millions of fans around the world thanks to the different stories of both its main characters and those related to clinical cases that arrive at the fictional hospital of the series of ABC. Since the series appeared on screen for the first time, fans have seen many patients pass through the Gray Sloan offices, who are treated by resident doctors and specialists who make life in Grey’s Anatomy, every time they appear with some ailment. .

Some of the medical cases presented in the Grey’s Anatomy stories are taken from real life and occasionally several of them are bizarre, which may seem to many that they could never happen in reality. Instead, others are figments of the Shonda Rhimes-created series’ writers’ imaginations, with the help of real doctors working on the production of the ABC show.

And it is that what many Grey’s Anatomy fans probably do not know is that in an episode of the drama Dr. Miranda Bailey presented a real-life clinical case which was particularly related to the daughter of her interpreter, Chandra Wilson. The actress may never have expected this to happen in her long run on the series, but it happened after her 23-year-old daughter, Sarina McFarlane, began experiencing chronic abdominal pain. This revealed Wilson to GMA:

“It presented as a severe case of food poisoning and didn’t go away for about four or five days.”

Chandra Wilson’s daughter was diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome, the same case that was featured by Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy.

It turns out that McFarlane went to the ER, thus beginning a journey to get a diagnosis that lasted about 10 months. Ultimately, he was diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS), a rare disorder characterized by sudden episodes of vomiting.

In this sense and with the purpose of raising awareness among Grey’s Anatomy viewers about the syndrome, Chandra Wilson brought her daughter’s case to the screen, taking advantage of her position as an actress in the successful medical drama. She even directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy with a CVS patient. Wilson and her daughter decided to talk about it in 2017.