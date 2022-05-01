Grey’s Anatomy: What we suspected of the departure of Justin Chambers from the series

Justin Chambers was a vital part of the success of Grey’s Anatomy for many seasons, but since everything has an end, Alex Karev’s story also had to end, although the reasons and means have been quite difficult for everyone.

It’s never easy when your favorite character leaves one of your favorite shows. Fans of ABC’s long-running drama Grey’s Anatomyhowever, they should be quite used to saying goodbye.

The reason Justin Chambers left Grey’s Anatomy

Over the years, we’ve said goodbye to original cast members George O’Malley (TR Knight), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), and, of course, McDreamy himself, Derek Shepherd ( Patrick Dempsey). So when Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) left Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, we should have been ready, but the tears still came.

For 16 seasons, Justin Chambers played the overly blunt and often grumpy Alex Karev. Viewers saw the character rise from humble surgical intern to chief of pediatric surgery, as well as a brief stint as the hospital’s chief of surgery. We saw him mature and become the “person” of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) after Yang left.

Like most characters on the show, Karev had a series of relationships with co-workers and even a patient. We thought that she had found her full happiness when she married Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). But at the end of season 16, Alex packed up and moved to Kansas to be with Izzie and her two children, leaving Meredith as the last member of her in-group from season 1.

For Justin Chambers, leaving Grey’s Anatomy was difficult and he expressed them after his departure

fans of Grey’s Anatomy they know that the actors who leave have not always left on the best of terms. Some left after clashing with the show’s creator, Shonda Rimes, others had highly publicized clashes with their co-stars. But for Justin Chambers, the decision to leave did not come from animosity, but from a desire to turn the page.