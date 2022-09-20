Grey’s Anatomy: What will happen to Meredith and Nick’s romance in season 19

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is gearing up to fire Meredith, but fans have been talking about what will happen to her and Nick’s romance. Especially after the latest comments that have been made with the departure of the actress from her.

September 19, 2022 8:40 p.m.

After revealing the first look of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomyin which Dr. Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) welcome new residents. However, bits of the same promotional video hint at what we can expect after the shake-up in the previous installment’s finale, and what might happen to Meredith’s new romantic interest, Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

Grey’s Anatomy: What will happen to Nick and Meredith by the end of the drama

In the last minutes of the last season of Grey’s Anatomychief of surgery Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) departs, leaving Meredith Gray in command. While Nick Marsh leaves his job at Grey’s due to disagreements over his future in Seattle. and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raven) are on the run for supplying unapproved drugs to veterans with debilitating illnesses.

The future of Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and the residents he leads is highly questioned. The series continues to leave many unanswered questions about the web of intrigue. However, it does give a hint of what we can expect in season 19 and what it has to do with Meredith and Nick.

The preview video does not confirm the existence of a romance between Meredith and Nick. However, she admits that she sees potential in the new group of residents. Nick’s position, however, is unclear. In various shots, he wears the green jumpsuit that he wears when he is in the Minnesota hospital. However, in the middle of the video, he enters the operating room with his usual color: gray-blue.

Grey’s Anatomy: Will Nick and Meredith Establish Their Romance in Season 19?

In one of the shots, Meredith talks to Nick, who is dressed in green, and hints that he can once again split his time between Minnesota and Seattle. This, of course, accounts for actress Ellen Pompeo not appearing in as many episodes this season. And while Nick’s charm doesn’t appeal to all fans of Grey’s Anatomyappears in promotional materials more often than some of the other cast members.

With the rumors of the departure of the actress Ellen Pompeo, it looks like her character will end up staying by Nick’s side and establishing their romance. It only remains to be seen how Season 19 will unfold. Grey’s Anatomy which begins on October 6 on the ABC television network.