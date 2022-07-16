Grey’s Anatomy: What would the series be like without Ellen Pompeo?

Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy“It was already confirmed and could be the last of the medical drama. However, some members of the cast of the series begin to flirt with the possibility of continuing without its protagonist, Ellen Pompeowho plays Meredith Gray on the series.

Pompeo He has already expressed on several occasions his desire to leave the show after almost two decades playing the same role. Some rumors indicate that the creators and screenwriters of “Grey’s Anatomy” find themselves looking for a way to make the medical drama work without its leading man.

As he told Pompeo, has tried to bring the series to an end so that the same stories don’t continue to be “recycled” over and over again. However, the showrunners of the medical drama do not share her vision and want to move on even without her.

Actor Eric Dante, who played Dr. Mark Sloan in the series, joined the controversy and gave his vision of what it would be like “Grey’s Anatomywithout Meredith Grey.

“I don’t know if the show could survive without her, but it’s a good question. Is the show the star or is it Ellen the star of the show? I don’t have the answer to that question, but I think at this point the show could survive without her, although I don’t think for very long,” Dante explained.

On more than one occasion the actress spoke about the possibility of leaving the show

Dante joined “Grey’s Anatomy” in season 2 and his character died at the beginning of season 9, for which his opinion is very relevant because he lived from the inside the most successful seasons of the series.

Actor Jesse Williams, who plays Jackson Avery on the series, also addressed the possibility that “Grey’s Anatomy” continue without Pompeo. Unlike Dante, Williams stressed that Pompeo is the “heart of the series”, so the medical drama would not work without her. We will have to see if season 19 is the last of Pompeo and Grey’s Anatomy, or if it will be the last of the actress.

