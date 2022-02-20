Grey’s Anatomy | When does the series return? When are the new episodes released? Who dies?

Season 18 is about to return with the second half of its cycle, which will conclude with the 400th episode of the series.

Grey’s Anatomy is about to return to the screen with the second part of its 18th season, which will culminate with a special event in the series: the premiere of its 400th episode.

In conversation with TVLine, the showrunner of the series Krista Vernoff He referred to how they are planning the milestone special that commemorates one of the longest-running series on television.

“In fact, I think the last episode of our season will be the 400th, if there are no more COVID delays and we don’t end up scrapping an episode.”, he told TVLine during the SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) TVfest.

The episodes that commemorate a hundred episodes broadcast have had a special theme with great surprises. Episode 6 was made during the fifth season where was seen wedding of Alex (Justin Chambers) and Izzie (Katherine Heigl), while the 200th episode came in season 10 with the episode “Puttin’ On the Ritz”, where the doctors hold an event to raise funds and fix the hospital after a disaster that destroyed the emergency, adding to the demand of the doctors who had the plane crash.

The 300th episode premiered in season 14 and featured the symbolic return of beloved characters who have left the series like Cristina, Izzie and George.

Season 18 returns with its second part on February 24 where fans will finally learn what happened to Owen after the events of the first half of the season.