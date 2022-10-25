Grey’s Anatomy: Which of Derek Shepherd’s Sisters is Intern Lucas’s Mom?

Lucas Adams was introduced on Grey’s Anatomy as one of the new interns at Gray Sloan Memorial. Although everything seemed normal with him, it was later learned that he was the nephew of legend Derek Shepherd. So far it is not known which of the doctor’s sisters is the mother of this particular young man. Will the series reveal it?

October 25, 2022 1:04 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy premiered his season 19 presenting a new litter of inmates that in a certain way is linked to the first ones shown by the series, among which were Cristina Yang (sandra oh), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), George O’Malley (TR Knight), Izzie Stevens (katherine heighl) and of course the star of the long-running medical drama ABCMeredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

Grey’s Anatomy’s new interns come to strengthen the cast of the 19th season of the medical drama

These new interns are very similar to those that fans already knew at the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy, due to the type of personality, their stories and their connection with the original characters of the medical drama that continues to enjoy incredible audience levels for the amount of time it has on the air.

One of the new interns in the series is Dr. Lucas Adams played by Niko Terhowho is later discovered in season 19 episode 1 to actually be Derek’s nephew (patrick dempsey) and Amelia Shepherd (Catherine Scorson). However, so far it hasn’t been clear on Grey’s Anatomy which of McDreamy’s sisters is Lucas Adams’s mother, primarily because he hasn’t yet talked about his family or what he was doing before he got to the hospital. But a detail in the series could have hinted at which of all the Shepherds is the real mother of the intern.

Derek Shepherd has four sisters in the Grey’s Anatomy universe, most of whom only appear in one or two episodes throughout the 19 seasons of the ABC series. One of them is Liz Shepherd, whom we met in season 9 and who was played by the icon of the Scream movie saga, Neve Campbell.

Nancy Shepherd is one of Derek and Amelia’s older sisters on Grey’s Anatomy.

Another of the sisters is Kathleen, played by the icon Amy Acker. Hers She was referenced in season 3, and her deceased intern Heather Brooks called her in season 9 of Grey’s Anatomy to donate nerves for Derek’s hand. In the end, she didn’t appear until the season 15 episode “Good Shepherd”, which dealt with Amelia’s relationship with her family.