Grey’s Anatomy: who are the new actors and characters of season 19 | FAME

At the end of the previous season of “Grey’s Anatomy”, the Gray Sloan was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program, and apparently in the trailer for the new installment of ABC’s medical drama, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), the hospital’s interim chief of surgery, is already took care of that and is preparing to receive a new group of residents.

Season 19 will premiere on October 6, 2022 and although it features the return of Ellen Pompeo, it will only be on screen for eight episodes. Likewise, actors such as Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr, Caterina Scorsone, Chris Carmack, Camilla Luddington and Kelly McCreary return.

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis are the five actors who join the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy“, but who is who in the new season of the ABC series?

The new residents of Gray Sloan taking a selfie in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

LIST OF ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “GREY’S ANATOMY 19″

1. Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

Adelaide Kane, like the other new cast members, revealed some details about their characters in the trailer for season 19. About Jules, she revealed that “she can be a bit bossy, a bit impulsive, but she is very kind”. Also, everything seems to indicate that she got involved with Link before coming to Gray Sloan.

“I really just want to go in there and do my best and portray a character that fans can relate to.Kane added.

Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

2. Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan

In the new installment of “Grey’s Anatomy”, Harry Shum Jr. brings to life Benson “Blue” Kwan, “who is usually very competitive while striving to be number one”. “Gray Sloan has one of the best resident programs and now it’s trying to get back on top”.

Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

3. Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith

alexis floyd assured that Simone Griffith “brings a very complete, yet emotional connection to his work”. Furthermore, he noted that “a second chance is a big theme this season for both the interns and many of the characters you already know and love”.

Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

4. Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

Niko Terho is in charge of interpreting Lucas Adams in the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”. It is about a young man whohe is trying to prove himself and prove that he deserves to be there”.

“For me, every day I spend on set, I compare it to going to Disney World when you’re a kid. I’m entering the kingdomTerho admitted.

Niko Terho as Lucas Adams in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

5. Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda

Midori Francis is responsible for embodying Mika Yasuda, a new resident who is characterized by being “a prankster who tries to make people laugh, although sometimes that same sense of humor gets her into trouble”.

“Fans should expect all the things they love about the show, but with a blast of newness.Francis noted.

Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda in season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

The actors and characters of “Grey’s Anatomy” who return in season 19:

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber

Caterina Scorson as Amelia Shepherd

Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh

Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pearce

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

Kim Raven as Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt

Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu