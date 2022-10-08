Grey’s Anatomy: Who is Derek Shepherd’s nephew now starring in the drama

Grey’s Anatomy is back with a new story. The start of season 19 of the ABC medical drama represents another start for the long-running series, but what no one expected is that one of the new leads is linked to Derek Shepherd.

Grey’s Anatomy premiered this Thursday, October 6, season 19 as the transmission chain ABC programmed it. The drama arrived presenting the new interns who from now on will be part of the stories of the successful program that debuted on screen in 2005, when Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) first appeared at the Gray Sloan and ran into the man she had met the night before, Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey).

Season 19 Premiere Confirms One of Grey’s Anatomy’s New Interns Is Derek Shepherd’s Nephew

A new generation of residents made their arrival at Gray Sloan during Grey’s Anatomy’s season 19 premiere, and fans saw Meredith Gray welcoming them to the group she’ll be leading as supervisor, including Lucas, the newcomer character played by Niko Terho.

Recall that at the end of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) resigned from her position at the hospital, making way for Meredith to take over. Pompeo’s character brushed aside her plans to go to Minnesota to take care of the new interns, but now it’s known that this won’t be for long due to the actress’s reduced role.

The surprise of the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere was the reveal of Lucas’s relationship with Derek Shepherd. Terho’s character is the nephew of Meredith’s late husband, who was played by Patrick Dempsey from the first to the eleventh seasons of the drama.

In Grey’s Anatomy, Lucas is the son of one of Derek Shepherd’s sisters.

Now, Meredith Gray is working alongside Derek Shepherd’s nephew, who helps the team with the transplant surgery in the season 19 premiere episode and quoted one of Derek’s most famous lines from a previous episode: “It’s a beautiful day for Save lives”. Without a doubt, this was something that no one expected to happen.

Explaining what this twist brings to the long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed in an interview with Variety after the premiere that Lucas is the son of one of Derek Shepherd’s many sisters. The producer recalled that in the past of the series she had written about children who are now adults, including Lucas.

“That was an initial idea of ​​mine as I was looking at how to connect this class to the original fabric of the series without repeating those characters or retreading the story,” he added. “Derek had all these sisters, who had all these kids, I remember writing about them in the early years of the show.”

“With Addison [la ex esposa de Derek]I remember writing a conversation where they were talking about Christmas presents for all the sisters,” she added.