Grey’s Anatomy: who is the new doctor who joins the series

season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy It was already confirmed and could be the last of the medical drama. In recent weeks, some members of the cast of the series began to flirt with the possibility of continuing without its protagonist, Ellen Pompeowho plays Meredith Gray on the series.

In this context, it was confirmed that a new doctor will arrive at Gray Sloan Memorial and will be incorporated into the series on a regular basis. It should be remembered that at the end of season 18 many heads of hospital departments announced their resignations and it will be necessary to see how this situation is resolved in the new season.

