Grey’s Anatomy: who is the new doctor who joins the series

season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy It was already confirmed and could be the last of the medical drama. In recent weeks, some members of the cast of the series began to flirt with the possibility of continuing without its protagonist, Ellen Pompeowho plays Meredith Gray on the series.

In this context, it was confirmed that a new doctor will arrive at Gray Sloan Memorial and will be incorporated into the series on a regular basis. It should be remembered that at the end of season 18 many heads of hospital departments announced their resignations and it will be necessary to see how this situation is resolved in the new season.

Alexis Floyd joins the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

A few days ago the incorporation of alexis floyd, who will play Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident who is successful, funny and smart. Simone grew up in Seattle and has a painful personal history tied to the Gray Sloan Memorial.

Who is the new doctor joining Grey’s Anatomy?

The new doctor which will be added to season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy will be played by Niko Terhoactor known for The Thing About Harry and who, according to Deadline, will play Lucas Adams, a first-year surgical resident at Gray Sloan Memorial.

Niko Terho joins Grey’s Anatomy.

As they described the character, Adams is the charming black sheep of his family, likeable to a fault. He has a great mind, but he doesn’t have great qualifications. However, he is determined to prove himself as a surgeon.

Related news

Terho you already have a connection with Grey’s Anatomy since his co-star in the film for which he rose to fame (The Thing About Harry) was Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt in the medical drama.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.