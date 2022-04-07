Grey’s Anatomy | Who will return to the medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo? When is Addison coming back?

An important character will return to fiction in the next chapters.

An excellent news received the fans of grays anatomy after it was announced that kate walsh will return to fiction very shortly, retaking his role as Addison Forbes Montgomery.

This would not be the first return of the actress after her departure in season 4, Walsh repeated her role as a guest until season 8, after that cycle 10 years passed before seeing the dear doctor again at Grey’s. The actress surprised fans at the end of 2021 by confirming her return for a two-episode arc released in February of this year

Walsh first appeared in the fiction of Shondaland in the season one finale, when he came to Seattle to retrieve Derek after their separation.

Addison is a world renowned gynecological and neonatal surgeon, she was married to Derek Sheperd, but everything changed after she had an affair with her husband’s best friend, Mark Sloan.

The character of Addison is one of the most loved and remembered of the series, she was present until the third season and due to the support of the public she obtained her own spin-off Private Practice that lasted 6 seasons, in that space Montgomery left the Seattle Grace hospital to go to Los Angeles and work in a private clinic with a group of doctor friends.

Through ABC’s social networks, the actress revealed that she will return to fiction very soon and that she is filming the new episodes. About the extension of her return there is still nothing clear.

“I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing… #GreysAnatomy �� Stay tuned ��@GreysABC”shared the actress on Twitter.

While the official Grey’s page announced on the same social network the official date of the doctor’s return. “Clear the halls! Dr. Addison Montgomery will stop by Gray Sloan on Thursday, May 5. #GreysAnatomy @katewalsh.”

Check out the post below.