Grey’s Anatomy: Why Ellen Pompeo Wasn’t So Sure About Starring in the Series

Who could tell Ellen Pompeo today that Grey’s Anatomy wasn’t a big deal when they were offered. The truth is that the actress came from several film performances and the television era did not convince her very much, but her lack of work made her make a decision that would change her life forever.

Ellen Pompeo has made a fortune thanks to Grey’s Anatomy. It remains to be seen what the show would be like without her, as there are rumors that the actress is slowly reducing her role. In truth, despite her longstanding success on the series, Ellen Pompeo wanted nothing to do with the script when her team first pitched it.

This is what Ellen Pompeo looked like in her beginnings on Grey’s Anatomy, long before all the success of the series in these years

Ellen Pompeo needed her team to convince her, as her focus was only on making it in the movie industry, wanting to stay away from TV concerts. We’ll take a look at how she was finally convinced and why she refused at first.

Despite the high praise, Ellen Pompeo’s career seemed to stall, with roles in Daredevil, while also landing a minor role in the cult classic Old School. Because of her career trajectory, her Pompeo was forced to participate in a project that she wanted nothing to do with, but in truth, she completely changed her career as a TV drama icon.

It may be hard to believe today, however, at one point, Pompeo’s team had to convince the actress to audition for Grey’s Anatomy. In truth, she had no intention of doing so and she lashed out at the offer initially.

“I thought: I’m not going to be stuck in a medical program for five years.”

He was eventually convinced to give the role a chance, given his financial situation. It was considered as a way to pay the bills. The role clearly changed her career and put her on the map among elite actresses working in television dramas. Along the way, not only did her fame continue to grow, but she also saw a massive increase in her salary, making her one of the highest-paid stars in all of television.

Ellen Pompeo was dissatisfied with the Grey’s Anatomy script as she had no interest in playing the same role for years

It seems that things did not go as badly for the actress as she thought. With a current net worth of $80 million, Ellen Pompeo clearly has no problem paying her rent anymore. Her financial situation completely changed when the star renegotiated her contract, which was set at $20 million per season. Shonda Rhimes he told the actress to assess her worth and to ask the show for exactly that. The showrunner stated that if she hadn’t approached them, a deal wouldn’t have been reached.

Ellen Pompeo deals with Grey’s Anatomy

“Ellen Pompeo’s new deal will see her earn over $20 million a year: $575,000 per episode, along with a seven-figure signing bonus and two full-equity points on the series, which is estimated to bring in another $ 6 million to $7 million.”