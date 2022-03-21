‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will Meredith Gray Move to Another Job?

James 6 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 18 Views

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 shows various characters experiencing growing pains. That includes Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who took advantage of a big opportunity in Minnesota. But will the season end with her staying there forever? Here’s what the new trailer showed and what fans have to say about the doctor’s future.

Meredith Gray worked part-time in Minnesota on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Don’t Believe Nick Marsh and Meredith Gray’s Season 18 Romance

Source link

About James

Check Also

Up to 4 million dollars: The five most expensive dresses that have passed through the red carpet of the Oscars

Next Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscar awards. The show will be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved