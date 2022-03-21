‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will Meredith Gray Move to Another Job?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 shows various characters experiencing growing pains. That includes Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who took advantage of a big opportunity in Minnesota. But will the season end with her staying there forever? Here’s what the new trailer showed and what fans have to say about the doctor’s future.

Meredith Gray worked part-time in Minnesota on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Season 18 saw Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) offering Meredith the opportunity to work with his team in Minnesota to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. This is personal to Dr. Hamilton because he was diagnosed with the disease and he began to lose control of his body.

Meredith agreed to spend several days in Minnesota each week to investigate. Her other time was still spent at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Meanwhile, she reconnected with Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and they started dating.

Meredith saved Dr. Hamilton’s life with surgery at Grey-Sloan in “No Time to Die.” Now it looks like they will talk about work again in an upcoming episode.

Is Meredith Gray moving to Minnesota?

The teaser for “Put The Squeeze On Me” shows a man admitted to the hospital with a snake trying to kill him. Multiple doctors seem excited by the interesting case. But it also shows Meredith back in Minnesota.

Dr. Hamilton offers him a permanent position at the hospital. She discusses the offer with Nick and he tells her to do whatever he wants. But she seems upset and thinks he wants her to take it.

This wouldn’t be the first time Nick has told Meredith not to be afraid to make a change. She agreed to do Hamilton’s surgery because of him even though she was afraid of failing.

Many ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Think Nick Will Move to Seattle

Many fans are not falling for the promotion. There are several people hoping that Nick will move on to be close to Meredith instead of him being the other way around.

“Prediction: Ellis gets hurt, no one can get through to Mer because she’s busy fucking Nick. She deals with the guilt of her and Nick agrees to move to Seattle so he doesn’t lose her,” wrote a fan on Reddit as a prediction for last week’s episode.

“Nick will be moving to Gray Sloan, switching majors and taking Hayes’s place,” another person theorized.

Someone else responded: “I don’t know, he seemed so intense and stressed out trying to control his niece’s life and admitted that he’s not very patient. I don’t know if working with babies makes much sense to him. Hayes seemed better at keeping his cool.”

It’s more likely that Nick followed Meredith back to her estate where her family is, but we’ve also seen how dedicated he is to his niece. Fans will have to watch the next episode to see how it all plays out.