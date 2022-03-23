Grey’s Anatomy: Will New ABC Medical Drama Replace Meredith Grey’s Series?

Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for almost two decades, but in the last two years, the rumors about its end are getting stronger. ABC will start developing a new medical series and it might be worth wondering if this drama would be the replacement for the long-running show.

Grey’s Anatomythe series starring Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Gray since the first season that premiered in 2005 through the broadcast network ABCis currently airing in its 18th installment and has been renewed for another year on US network television, despite so many rumors that have suggested the end is drawing ever closer.

ABC is working on a new medical drama different from Grey’s Anatomy

The series that follows the doctors who make life at Gray Sloan, is described as the longest-running drama of its kind on television of all time, and has been responsible for telling an immense number of stories throughout the years. years. To a large extent, it is to these plots that Grey’s Anatomy owes its enormous success and the high levels of audience it once had to its credit.

There’s no doubt that if Grey’s Anatomy were to bring back some characters from the past to recast them, it’s likely the show would stretch out for a few more years on screen. But, what should be asked is if the interpreters would be willing to return.

The truth is that Grey’s Anatomy could end sometime in the not too distant future, but ABC is already preparing to launch a new series about doctors, which will be in charge of the former NFL professional and host of good morning americaMichael Strahan, who associated with the executive producer of The ResidentMarc Halsey, will work on ‘The Front Line‘.

According to Variety, the new ABC medical drama revolves around Sebastian “Bass” Clark, a professional athlete turned doctor who left the front line of the football field to start a new career on the front line of care. healthcare as a resident doctor. In addition to following Bass, he will also focus on the other doctors and staff at a prestigious Pittsburgh hospital as they deal with high-risk cases.

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 19 on ABC.

So another question to be asked here is whether The Front Line could become the replacement for Grey’s Anatomy anytime soon. The first thing to keep in mind is that the long-running drama has a solid fan base around the world, and the new series will likely have to show a lot to attract the same audience.

It’s not easy at all to replace a show like Grey’s Anatomy, which has been in the hearts of viewers for two decades. And if the long-running drama culminates over the course of the next two seasons, only 20 years of drama, romance, unexpected twists and great stories will remain in the fond memories of fans.