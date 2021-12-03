GRID Legends, first gameplay video and official release date – Nerd4.life

GRID Legends was shown with the former video from gameplay as part of a presentation by Codemasters, who took advantage of the opportunity to also announce the date of exit game official, set for February 25, 2022.

As we wrote in our preview of GRID Legends, the new episode of the famous racing series will boast one narrative career with live action sequences and a rather rich fleet of cars, as well as several senaries in which to compete.

Among these will be the tracks of Alpine Road And London, which can be seen in the video, while on the category front we will see the debut of electric racing cars.

Codemasters also revealed the first details of theeditor that we will find in GRID Legends and that will allow you to create absolutely original events, with mixed categories and special stipulations, to be shared with other users.

GRID Legends, one of the cars featured in the game

“The action-packed racer will feature the greatest variety of game modes, including a more intense Career with over 250 events, a success story mode titled ‘Driven to Glory’, the return of Drift and Elimination, and the introduction of Electric Boost racing, “reads the press release.

“Drivers of all skill levels can instantly get behind the wheel of over 100 departing vehicles, race around the world from classic tracks to iconic city locations, and connect with friends and rivals in seconds with the multiplayer platform thanks to the hop function. -in.”

“GRID Legends will be available on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Origin and Steam). By pre-ordering the Deluxe or Standard edition, you will receive exclusive Seneca & Ravenwest Double content -Pack. ”

GRID Legendd, a Porsche takes a corner

GRID Legends offers more gameplay choices than any previous GRID title, including the return of community-requested Drift mode and fan-favorite mode, Elimination, which puts players back in the race under pressure, with riders being eliminated. periodically, until there is only one left.

The new Race Creator allows players to host their own dream multiclass match-ups, combining different types of vehicles to create unique racing moments. The experience can be further customized by changing the weather conditions, the time of day, or adding ramps and boost gates to make no race the same.

‘Driven to Glory’ is a gritty motorsport story that throws players into the fray as teams battle for the GRID World Series. Created using virtual production technology and featuring award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa, Driven to Glory comes to life using real actors rather than motion-capture, blending cinematic sequences with racing challenges. After the story ending, progress carries over into career steps, unlocking a new series of events for you to complete.

GRID Legends boasts an improved multiplayer system that puts racing and connecting with friends at the center of the experience. Not only does it support cross-platform gameplay, it updates players on when their friends are online and allows them to start races by pressing three shortcuts. No more waiting for requests from friends and lobbies; select a race and the action starts almost simultaneously.

“With the release date set, the studio is putting the finishing touches on the most intense GRID game ever,” said Chris Smith, Codemasters GRID Game Director. “GRID Legends is an action game that is accessible to all and focused on variety and choice; a career in the game, a new Story Mode and a Race Creator that allows players to create dream races with strong customization. Our new hop-in gameplay allows friends to connect in seconds and spend more time on the track and less time in the lobbies. “