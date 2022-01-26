GRID Legends, tried – Nerd4.life

Codemasters has been set to churn out driving video games for their new owner like there’s no tomorrow. For some months the development studio has in fact been under the protective wing of Electronic Arts and in the recent period it has released several noteworthy titles on the market. From rally racing in Dirt 5 to F1 2021 single-seaters and then to the new creature called GRID Legends. GRID is certainly not a newborn brand and with this new chapter Codemasters wants to focus on one goal: to recreate the world of racing in the most spectacular way possible. A few weeks after the launch on PC and the new and old generation consoles, the developers have given us the opportunity to try in advance the first chapters of the “Driven to Glory” mode. Inspired on the one hand by the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” and on the other by their own creation “Braking Point” of F1 2021, Codemasters wants to recreate a story within GRID Legends to immerse us in their imaginary world of racing. Will they have succeeded in their intent to bring us a compelling story, enriched by breathtaking races? Find out in ours tried by GRID Legends.

The story in “Driven to Glory” Story mode starts in GRID Legends In the version we tested in the last few days we could only access the “Driven to Glory” section of the game. This story mode it is structured in several chapters, divided by short films. After hitting the track in the initial race, which serves as a tutorial for basic controls, we will be catapulted 16 months before that event where our story as a GRID driver begins. The manager of the fictitious team Seneca Racing is in crisis, because he cannot find a winning pair of drivers for the GRID World Series championship. In city races organized in locations such as London, Paris and Moscow, our alter ego with his driving skills will be able to amaze the team and guarantee access to a first track test planned by Seneca Racing. From here on our career as a GRID driver begins with new rivalries, coexistence in the pits with our teammate, the difficulties due to the pressure of the opponents and numerous other events typical of any racing championship. THE video clips made by Codemasters feature real actors, such as the famous Ncuti Gatwa’s Sex Education, immersed in rather realistic scenarios with the use of the technology also used to make the TV series The Mandalorian. L’atmosphere in the movies, however, he did not fully convince us, at least in these first chapters of the “Driven to Glory” mode. Unfortunately, the cutscenes struggle to convey the typical emotions of the racing environment. In the films the performance put in place is quite perceivable and unfortunately everything knows a lot of already seen. In fact, it lacks a bit of originality and perhaps a stronger opening not to review the classic path of the unknown driver who becomes the racing legend. The rest of the story, however, remains to be discovered. It would be a real shame to have invested so much in the actors and really good technology for making the movies and not have given as much importance to better script writing.

Pad in hand, get on the track Race in the London street circuit GRID Legends certainly doesn’t aim for simulation when it comes to gameplay. The Codemasters game is in fact an arcade that differentiates the driving model based on the type of car we are going to use. Most of the time you will have your finger pressed on the accelerator, only to release it near the corners where you can make a real difference in the race. The braking phase and the cornering are essential in order to gain an advantage over the opponents. It will be necessary to pull away at the last minute to then manage the corner entry well with the car that will tend to lose control, often even skidding. This phase of cornering is certainly the most technical and you will need to learn to manage it well with the steering to maximize performance. The difficulty lies precisely in the fact that we will be in charge of driving different types of cars, each with a different response when cornering. So with each new car we will have to get used to its set-up and handling. This element makes the gameplay more varied and less monotonous, even if overall the driving model it remains very simple and above all accessible to anyone. The other aspect of the gameplay tested in this preview is the types of competition available. In the “Driven to Glory” mode there will not only be the classic races in which you have to finish first to complete the event, but also different types of more original races. For example, there is the elimination race, where every twenty seconds the last driver on the track is eliminated from the competition. Or we had to beat the time of our teammate on the flying lap test circuit. In short, Codemasters wanted to make the gameplay more varied also from this point of view, although we have not been able to experience particularly original and innovative races. Small mention should also be made to theartificial intelligence of opponents. The developers have pointed out that this game element is still under development and that it could undergo significant changes by the day of the launch. Codemasters has shown several times that it can manage the behavior of the opposing drivers well. Let’s just hope it can do the same in this more arcade game, at least on the higher difficulty levels for players looking for a higher degree of challenge.

A look at the technical realization Snowy night in Moscow on GRID Legends The first six chapters of the story mode led us to visit some of the location more suggestive Europeans. The variety of environments seems to be a strong point, at least in this first part of “Driven to Glory”. Often we will also run in particular weather conditions or at various times of the day. The gray and rainy London afternoons, the cold and snowy nights in Moscow or the sunny sunsets in Paris are just some of the scenarios seen in our test. Each of these has been made with good attention to detail, both in terms of the track and the city that frames the competition. Rain has always been well reproduced in Codemasters titles and this GRID Legends is no exception. Even the sound and the noise of the engines does not disappoint, but we would have expected a greater depth that perhaps will be introduced later in the final version of the title. The presence of the ray tracing which improves the technical level of the game. The reflections on the metallic bodywork or on the car windows are really pleasing to the eye, as are the small reflections on the wet asphalt.

The test with GRID Legeds left us an overall positive impression. Having been able to see only a small piece of this work by Codemasters, at this moment we cannot go too far. Fortunately, the video game is not far away on the Playstation, Xbox and PC platforms set for February 25th. What we can say is that we have found a varied gameplay with different types of races, combined with a simple but satisfying driving model that changes from car to car. The incipit and the first chapters of the “Driven to Glory” mode did not fully satisfy us due to the lack of originality, but we are confident that the plot can develop better in the following chapters. We just have to wait for the final version of the title to be able to judge it in its final form with the presence of other game modes and the multiplayer component.