GRID Legends, tried – Nerd4.life

The new episode of the Codemasters series was presented behind closed doors and with an interesting demo: we tried GRID Legends, here are our impressions.

The GRID series has always set itself the goal of offering fans of driving games a fun and spectacular simcade experience, capable of giving life to frantic races set in the most evocative scenarios of the world. Well, the new episode reaffirms this concept with great conviction, adding some interesting news to the mix. We were invited to participate in a press presentation where the creative director of the franchise, Chris Smith, illustrated the rich structure of the game, due out February 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. . After that we were provided with a demo thanks to which we have tried GRID Legends: here is all the information on the new chapter and our impressions.

Structure GRID Legends, a Porsche on the Strada Alpina track There are three pillars that characterize the structure by GRID Legends: the ability to create your own driving stories, variety and choice, and ultimately the social elements of the experience. The modality The main ones available include a narrative story mode that takes its cue from the now famous Netflix series Drive to Surviveas well as a traditional career. Entitled Driven to Glory, lo story mode offers between eight and ten hours of gameplay in the context of a narrative carried out through live action sequences, with real actors and highly respected productive values: among the performers we find Ncuti Gatwa of Sex Education, the direction is by Allen Leitch (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) and the script is signed by Brad Kane (Ghost of Tsushima). GRID Legends, a sunset racing sequence There Career mode instead it stands as the richest and thickest part of the game, and will put us in the shoes of a driver determined to make his way in the world of racing. As usual, we will have to start from the lower categories and then grow based on the results obtained and face extremely diversified challenges, such as those of the legendary Gauntlet, until we become a real legend. We come then to the concept of driving stories, that is a system characterized by technologies that overlap during each single event in order to create engaging and exciting situations: an opponent who becomes our nemesis after a few too many contacts, an engine that bursts leaving a competitor on foot, an error which gives rise to a rear-end collision, and so on. GRID Legends, a competition phase with open-wheel cars Then there is the variety and the choice, which in GRID Legends materialize in the presence of over one hundred and thirty cars, divided into nine categories (Touring, GT, Tuner, Track Day, Open Wheel and the new Trucks, Electric and Drift) and forty-eight classes, well nine different modes (circuit racing, head-to-head, multi-class, electric racing, stadium trucks with ramps, time trial, drift and elimination) and twenty-two tracks including the unpublished London, Moscow and Strada Alpina. Finally we find the Race Creator, a editor which allows you to mix the various game elements in order to create unique events by selecting the category of cars, the mode, the track and the type of specific route, the weather conditions (which unfortunately is not dynamic), the number of laps and participants (up to twenty-two) and any modifiers to add some spice to the action. GRID Legends, a customized Volkswagen Golf As for the social aspects and the multiplayer, the new episode of the Codemasters series focuses heavily on accessibility thanks to the cross-play across all platforms and functionality hop-in, which allows you to join a race on the fly, in addition to traditional stipulations: quick race, list of lobbies and so on. A series of weekly and monthly events will keep the interest in the experience alive, which will not fail to provide us with various tools for the visual personalization of our team and therefore for the creation of a well-recognizable online identity. Finally, the plan of DLC, which will be simple and straightforward with four packs that will include brand new mini campaigns for story mode, career additions, new modes and new vehicles.

Gameplay GRID Legends, a race with historic cars As mentioned, we were able to try a demo of GRID Legends in order to immediately verify what Chris Smith promised during the presentation. While many sections of the game weren’t final yet, we were given an interesting glimpse into Career mode and its undoubted variety, in particular on the new routes in London, Moscow and the Alpine Road. We also had access to the Race Creator and its peculiarities. Set the graphics settings on PC (with an RTX 3070 you travel at 4K and 60 fps with all settings at maximum, also supported by a dynamic scaler which, however, does not always act in a timely manner), we launched ourselves head down in the available races , immediately recognizing the driving model typical of GRID, certainly arcade but with a good yield of weight and loads. GRID Legends, an open-wheeled racing car runs into the sunset The concept of “driving stories” immediately revealed itself before our eyes, finally giving life to a dynamic context in which the opponents are not perfect drivers who maintain the same trajectories from the beginning to the end of the race, but make mistakes, they get angry , end up long, get involved in spectacular accidents or perhaps end their session in the thick smoke of a burnt engine. We particularly appreciated the fact that these situations are represented regardless of the length of the run, unlike the more simulative productions in which it happens that users accustomed to running a little never see events that usually occur only in the most advanced phases. of an event faced in its real duration. GRID Legends, two open-wheeled cars face off on the track The gameplay GRID Legends therefore seemed solid and fun to us, with some great fights already at the normal difficulty level and the lack of an effect rubber band marked, as specified by the creative director himself during the question and answer session with the press. The presence of the traditional rewindHowever, limited to three interventions, it also seemed a balanced move in order to defuse any episodes of impact frustration at the last corner. For the rest, the various cars we tested boast a handling different and peculiar, the electric racing cars are real monsters and the mixed races seemed really pleasant to us, also thanks to the rules of engagement that foresee the entry on the track according to the vehicle category. Too bad for the numerous weather and time settings that are not dynamic.

Graphics and sound GRID Legends includes the ability to place ramps on tracks to perform spectacular jumps From a technical point of view GRID Legends presents itself as a racer that adopts traditional but abundant technological solutions, in the sense that the scenarios are characterized by a particular visual richness and an emphasis on the most evocative views of the cities in which they are set. Lovers of “urban” driving games will be really satisfied with this approach, we have no doubts about it. The new locations of London, fly And Alpine Road they look truly spectacular. The English capital takes us by the hand to admire its most characteristic places, from Piccadilly Circus to the Westminster area with Big Ben seen in the distance, while the air is full of fluttering confetti and colored balloons in the distance, to which fireworks are added to each completed lap. The Moscow scenery features the iconic Red Square and the Kremlin, as well as several other characteristic areas as we tackle the curves and straights of a rather long path, which in case of rain turns into a real mirror in which the screen space reflection reflects everything around us; while Strada Alpina aims to fascinate us with its wonderful mountain landscapes, to be traveled strictly at full speed. We liked what we saw, with only some perplexity regarding certain effects (smoking, for example) and the general performance of the cars, which in some contexts may seem a little toy: we need to find the right balance between the reflections unleash on the shiny parts of the bodywork and a drier and more realistic rendering. Finally, the sound effects are excellent, with the roar of the engines that changes a lot depending on the view used among the seven available.

GRID Legends aims to relaunch the typical experience of the Codemasters series thanks to a fun and unpredictable gameplay, as well as a particularly rich and interesting structure, which includes a narrative story mode with live action sequences, a complete career and a cross-play multiplayer ever so immediate and accessible. Visually, then, the game is a feast of details and colors that are unlikely to disappoint racer lovers with urban settings. In short, we liked what we saw and tried: we hope that the final product confirms these excellent sensations.