Griezmann looks Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the eye

At the start of the season, Antoine Griezmann had to get used to his new status as a substitute with Atlético Madrid. Frustrating for someone who was in the world’s best a few years ago. However, Grizou still manages to pull out of the game.

30 minutes and not one more, these are the conditions posed by Diego Simeone to Antoine Griezmann since the resumption. Victim of a contractual dispute between Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​the Frenchman sees his playing time being limited by the Madrid club. In addition to these imperatives, Griezmann has not evolved at a very interesting level in recent months, pushing his coach to prefer Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix without batting an eyelid. Antoine Griezmann cannot thus express his full potential in La Liga as well as in the Champions League. What hinder the personal ambitions of the 31-year-old player and touch his pride.

Griezmann more efficient than Messi and much more than Ronaldo

Part of the French team since 2014, Griezmann had also established himself as one of the most important players in the world, especially after a stratospheric Euro 2016. This prompted him to state, eat at the same table as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in AS, after the title of French world champion in 2018. Words that came back like a boomerang after the difficulties suffered in sport in recent months. Grizou notably went more than 20 matches without scoring in the first part of 2022.

🚨 Antoine Griezmann starts the Madrid derby 🚨 His previous appearances this season: ➡️ 62nd minute

➡️ 62nd minute

➡️ 64th minute

➡️ 63rd minute

➡️ 61st minute

➡️ 63rd minute

➡️ 63rd minute pic.twitter.com/bLJW2jBYfj — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 18, 2022

An inefficiency that now seems forgotten in this 2022-2023 season. Indeed, despite his low playing time, Griezmann has already scored two La Liga goals as well as a late goal against Porto in the Champions League. Three goals scored in just 282 minutes played. Catalan newspaper Sport have made their calculations and notice that the Frenchman is scoring every 94 minutes this season. Teasing, the daily could not help but compare with the references of Griezmann, Messi and Ronaldo. The Argentinian is at one goal every 162 minutes, it’s one goal every 378 minutes for the Portuguese. Enough to give a smile to the native of Mâcon, who can boast of better efficiency than the two stars of world football.