Griezmann proposed to Paris to finance Cristiano Ronaldo

This is the big rumor of the last few days. While he has not resumed collective training, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked his club to be able to leave in the event of a satisfactory offer. Indeed, the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next year, and will have to settle for the Europa League. A situation that has so far never happened to the Portuguese, who has played in the C1 every year since the start of his professional career. And among the clubs interested in welcoming him, we find Atlético Madrid. But problem, the transfer as well as the emoluments of the player are for the moment too high for the Colchoneros.

Paris says no to Griezmann

With this in mind, Diego Simeone tries to degrease, as explained by the Times, and Antoine Griezmann could well pay the price. Indeed, the French international, who still belongs to Barça (but who will be bought this summer for 40 million euros), would have been offered to Paris Saint-Germain. An offer refused by the Parisian leaders. For the moment, the Cristiano Ronaldo file should therefore not move forward immediately, it will be imperative to find points of departure for the players invited to leave in the coming weeks.