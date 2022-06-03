Entertainment

Griezmann still sits at the table of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

For the boss of Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann is still one of the “three or four best players in Europe”.

Author of a checkered season, with 7 goals and 5 assists on the clock, Antoine Griezmann still does not know what his future will hold. Loaned to Atlético Madrid by FC Barcelona, ​​the 31-year-old Frenchman could definitely find the Colchoneros if Diego Simeone and his leaders agree to exercise the purchase option of 40 million euros. And according to the recent declarations of love of the president of Atlético Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, the 2018 world champion has a good chance of staying next season.

Asked in the columns of brandthe boss of the Madrid club again praised Griezmann, whom he does not hesitate to place in the Top 4 of the best players in Europe with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “I consider him to be one of the three or four best players in Europe our Antoine Griezmann. He is an Atlético player, he is under contract with Atlético, he will continue at Atlético next season. »

