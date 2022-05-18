Griffith Park fire puts celebrity homes at risk, including Los Angeles mansions of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Kristen Stewart

Ads

CELEB homes risked being engulfed in flames after a fire broke out near the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

A-list stars like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Kristen Stewart all own properties near the source of the fire.

A major emergency was declared when the fire burned in Griffith Park, not far from the iconic Hollywood sign.

The fire was first reported at 2:43 pm PT after it started burning amid scrub and grass on block 2600 of North Nottingham Avenue.

But authorities said the bush fire had been contained to 6 acres at around 4:00 PM PT.

Los Angeles firefighters said in a statement, “Almost all active flames were eliminated and forward progress stopped after an hour and twelve minutes.”

Firefighters added that a “person of interest” had been arrested.

Fromer Hollywood’s duo, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, both have their main residences just a five-minute drive from where the fire was raging.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart has bought a $ 6 million property even closer to the block where the bush and grass fire broke out.

Griffith Observatory was evacuated and park rangers prevented hikers from entering nearby trails.

Nearly 100 firefighters battled to extinguish the flames as helicopters dropped water from above.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the surrounding Los Feliz neighborhood, which is home to numerous celebrity properties.

The fire broke out near the Boy Scout Trail in Griffith Park, just south of the area’s observatory landmark.

No homes were evacuated.