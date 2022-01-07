GRIFO D’ATTACCO – From Spezia to Spezia: Genoa, it’s time

Destro opens a magic, Berardi closes: Sassuolo-Genoa ends with a score of 1-1. We will talk about the rossoblù moment with Beppe Nuti, a Telenord journalist, in the 245th episode of the Pianetagenoa1893.net “Grifo d’Attacco”.

Genoa’s 2022 begins with a draw in Reggio Emilia. “Shevchenko’s team restarts from the same result acquired at the end of last year against another opponent with a precise identity, who loves to play football. However, the rossoblùs also restart with the same problems, perhaps with the exception of the defensive phase which appears to be improving (only one goal granted to the structured attacks of Atalanta and Sassuolo). In the first half the Grifone did not concede anything and found the advantage with the sublime goal of Mattia Destro, heel to Bettega to the “Black Spider” Cudicini and eighth center of the season; the recovery, on the other hand, was renounced and aimed at bringing home something“.

Let’s go into the heart of the main Rossoblu problems. “I see them especially in midfield and in attack. Once again they disappointed both Badelj and Hernani, both lacking in dynamism and out of athletic condition: without Rovella to dictate the times, Genoa has no imagination in the pivotal department of the game. Convincing the debut of the Swiss Hefti, Cambiaso is a very good player but tends to crush himself on the defense line and lower the center of gravity of the team. The lack of quality is a problem that affects the attackers who kick little, are forced to act far from the opponent’s goal and run more than usual“.

What can Genoa fans expect from the transfer market? “Shevchenko was clear: the coach does not say the names to Spors but the roles and characteristics of the men who are more congenial to the tactical idea of ​​4-3-3. The German general manager cannot solve the upheaval inherited from the previous management in a week: he will operate with prudent grafts and with further strong choices, in the wake of the out-squading of Maksimovic who has more than twenty days to look for another club . Genoa needs people motivated by the desire to play and not by the intention of following the economic directives imposed by their agent“.

Genoa-Spezia, more than a match. “It is like a penalty kick granted in extremis: it takes coldness, clarity and adequate mental strength to overcome the fear of losing that is completely normal in a game so heavy, so decisive. Shevchenko will have little time to prepare it without too many solutions. The fans stay close to the team instead of grumbling about the absence of a good game that has never been seen in the last six years: all at Ferraris, in compliance with the limits imposed by the pandemic“.

Alessandro Legnazzi and Beppe Nuti



