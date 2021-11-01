GRIFO D’ATTACCO – Genoa company void, 777 must give an answer

Genoa fails to beat the newly promoted Venice: the ranking situation remains wobbly. We will talk about the rossoblù moment with Beppe Nuti, a Telenord journalist, in the 234th episode of the Pianetagenoa1893.net “Grifo d’Attacco”.

Let’s start with the 0-0 analysis. “Tactically, Genoa played an orderly match in which Sirigu made two interventions, albeit not miraculous, also thanks to the renouncing attitude of Venezia which lined up only two elements (Romero and Caldara) accustomed to the Serie A stage. the most important ingredient to achieve a victory necessary for the standings and to find confidence and enthusiasm: the goal. Ekuban, who took over cold after Destro’s flexor injury, which Ballardini then took off after less than half an hour of play, just as he did with Eyango against Bologna last season: in doing so the coach runs the risk to burn the players and split the Rossoblu environment“.

Vacant club, coach, dressing room: how to divide the shares of responsibility for such a disappointing start to the season? “The main responsibility lies with the previous management of Preziosi which set up a modest, disorganized and incomplete team: I wonder about the reasons that led Ballardini to accept this precariousness, given that in recent Genoa history I only remember Giorgi resigning. The coach must be granted the maximum extenuating circumstances – late transfer market and men who arrived out of condition – but I still do not understand some of his tactical experiments, the alternation of non-complementary players as well as the lack of continuity in the technical choices: indeed the Genoa squad is like a confused deck of cards whose suit doesn’t score“.

Northern steps full within the pandemic limits but at the Ferraris there were less than eight thousand paying spectators. “In such a delicate and winning match, the turnout is very low and must make us reflect – together with the whistles at the end of the match – because I believe that the disenchantment of the transfer of the company is about to vanish among the Genoa fans. Silence is golden, especially when compared to the volcanic nature of the past, but the corporate void around the team and Ballardini makes noise, who has no interlocutors with whom to compete: within a few days the representatives of the 777 Partners holding company must make themselves heard with a concrete answer. We need unity of purpose and a new managerial team, competent and close-knit, to tackle the Genoa crisis that risks relegation“.

Friday night Empoli-Genoa before the break. “The team of the former coach Andreazzoli is flying with fifteen points in the standings, as many as Juventus defeated on the second day at the Stadium which, moreover, ended up in retreat like Sampdoria. The away match at Castellani represents a difficult match for Genoa because in the first eleven games, therefore over a quarter of the season, Empoli played, unlocked the prolificacy of Pinamonti and fielded an identity that the rossoblùs did not build in the last two months of time. All the weight of the attack will be on the shoulders of Felipe Caicedo, at the first call as a starter“.

Loading... Advertisements

Alessandro Legnazzi and Beppe Nuti



Click here to read the previous issue of Grifo D’Attacco



