Grifols receives the European label to market its Alzheimer’s diagnostic tests | companies

Grifols strengthens the marketing of one of its innovations, Alzheimer’s diagnostic tests. Through its subsidiary Araclon, specialized in research into this disease, the group has received the European CE marking, which reinforces its commercial expansion.

The multinational listed on the Ibex-35 has obtained the CE marking for its ABtest-MS and ABtest-IA early diagnostic tests, which are the first tests of the Spanish company to obtain this seal, the group reported on Tuesday. The CE marking is applicable in all countries of the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

“Obtaining this certification represents a step forward in Araclon Biotech’s objective of being able to incorporate them into the standardized clinical routine for Alzheimer’s diagnosis in the future”, the company indicates.

The company details that both tests allow the quantification of Aβ40 and Aβ42 proteins in plasma, whose accumulation in the brain is considered the first pathological change related to this pathology. AB test-IA also allows its quantification in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

These tests are currently aimed at research centers. Using these plasma tests as screening (triage) tools could make recruiting people for clinical trials of new treatments much faster and cheaper, according to the company.

“Obtaining the CE mark for our early diagnostic tests for Alzheimer’s disease reinforces our commitment to researchers, health professionals and patients, as it represents another step in our roadmap to include them in the standards of detection of Alzheimer’s in the future,” explains José Terencio, CEO of Araclon and Vice President of Innovation at Grifols. “These are tests that have been validated in various studies that have included several thousand clinical samples and that make it possible to predict the presence of brain amyloid deposits in the early stages of the disease, which would facilitate early management of the disease,” he adds.

Araclon Biotech is specialized in the research and development of therapies and diagnostic methods for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. This company is almost 76% owned by Grifols, after in 2012 it entered this firm of Aragonese origin, buying 51% of the capital.

A total of 83 drugs are currently under development by some biopharmaceutical company for Alzheimer’s disease, of which 82.5% are considered pathology-modifying therapies, according to what Farmaindustria reported on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the celebration of World Alzheimer’s Day tomorrow, Wednesday, Farmaindustria recalled that this neurodegenerative disease progresses in stages, after beginning with a long silent phase before symptoms appear. It is the underlying cause in 70% of people with dementia.

This debilitating and progressive pathology affects the daily lives of people, their families and caregivers. In addition, it places an enormous burden on the economy and social and health systems. It is estimated that 9.7 million people in Europe alone are already living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.