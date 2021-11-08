Grilled squid in an air fryer, the trick to get it super soft

We tried to cook the grilled giant squid tentacles in an air fryer, and the result was amazing. Soft and juicy tentacles, tender to melt in the mouth.

We got it cooked from raw, yes, you got it right, bought fresh at the fish shop, washed and directly in the basket. Just follow our tips to get a delicious chef-proof dish.

Ingredients grilled squid tentacles in an air fryer

Fresh giant squid tentacles

spray oil

Method

After purchasing the squid tentacles, wash them under running water, I recommend they must be fresh. We have not cut them as you can see in the photos.

Place them directly on the basket, do not insert parchment paper, and spray oil spray over them. Absolutely do not add salt.

Cooking

Cooking is one of the main secrets 200 ° for 20 minutes ( the last 5 sprays more oil) then turn spray oil spray and cook for another 20 minutes exact. Also in this case, another puff of oil must be sprayed in the last 5 minutes.

Now they are ready to be served at the table.

Tips and tricks

Do not salt,

do not put parchment paper,

use puffs of spray oil,

use fresh giant tentacles

If you follow our advice you will get very soft tentacles in the double part and crunchy on the end of the tentacles.

You can add lemon juice and parsley.

Cut them only before serving.