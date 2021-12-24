Grillitsch and that confidence in friends, Rome closer?

ROME CALCIOMERCATO GRILLITSCH – Roma continues the search for a midfielder who can please Jose Mourinho and strengthen the team, for this reason the general manager Tiago Pinto is working to find a suitable profile that can support Veretout and Cristante. As the saying goes, all roads lead to Rome and even that of Florian Grillitsch seems to be closer to the capital. In fact, the 26-year-old Austrian midfielder ofHoffenheim, ex Werder Bremen and backbone of his national team as reported by Calciomercato.com seems to have confided to some friends that in January he will wear the Giallorossi shirt. Serie A could already be a reality for him, given that the Milan last summer he was strongly interested in the midfielder, and who knows that there may not be a flashback. In any case, the profile of the 26-year-old remains one of the most eligible candidates in Tiago Pinto’s notebook, who, however, should not expect gifts from theHoffenheim. In fact, the German team has declared that an agreement on the figures will be needed, despite Grillitsch’s contract expiring in 2022.

Read also:

Calciomercato Roma, Grillitsch remains the priority in the middle of the field