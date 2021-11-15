Grillitsch is the halfback for Mourinho – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Mourinho has reiterated this several times: the Roma squad is not up to par. The appeal is missing a midfielder, a right back it’s a central defensive. Certainly, Stefano Carina writes on The messenger, if the analyzes of Pinto (“We have a stronger team than last season“, September 1) and the technician (“This squad is no stronger than last year“, November 7) on at least a couple of tiles the convergence point has been found. One of them is the midfielder. Until a few days ago it seemed to be Zakaria but the player is currently waiting for more important stages. We are working closely on some elements that have the contract expiring in 6 months or at the latest in 2023. This is the case of Zakaria but also of Grillitsch. Twenty-six years old, Austrian national team, he has played in the Bundesliga since 2013. First in Werder Bremen, now in the last five years in Hoffenheim. Fresh from a excellent European, has decided not to renew with the German club by officially putting himself on the market. He is a central midfielder skilled in both phases of the game. Despite the physical prowess (187 cm), he is mostly a man of order in the middle of the field who is used in front of the defense as a low midfielder and first solution for the exit of the defensive construction. In the two-man midfield (4-2-3-1) he is instead flanked by an interdict. To be clear: it is more than an alter ego of Cristante that of Veretout. In the summer, Hoffenheim, despite the fact that it was about to expire, asked 15 million. Now, if he doesn’t want to lose it to zero in June, he’ll have to settle for much less.