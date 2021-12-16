Grillitsch paves the way for Rome

There Rome focused on Florian Grillitsch to guarantee to José Mourinho another solution in midfield. THE Friedkin they want to strengthen the team in view of the second round and a complicated comeback for the Champions , but they are also ready to invest in the projection of the Conference League and of Italian Cup . After the attempts for Granit Xhaka , that the Arsenal was willing to surrender in the summer and then he armored with a new contract until 2024, and the dialogue with the managers of the Hcm Sports Management for Denis Zakaria , decided to leave the Borussia Mönchengladbach in July, the Giallorossi club seeks an agreement with Hoffenheim to have in January Grillitsch, twenty-six, Austrian, midfielder, eleven games in Bundesliga , in evidence during the European with Franco’s national team Foda and Marko Arnautovic .

Experience, substance, athletic strength, is released in 2022 and has rejected the latest proposals of the managers of Hoffenheim. One meter and 87, tackle and vision of the game: he places himself in front of the defense, retrieves the balls and gives balance. The general director Tiago Pinto awaits a response from Hoffenheim, but he has taken a break: the team is fourth, has scored twenty-seven points in sixteen games, is fighting for qualification in the Champions League and is the surprise of the championship. The technician Sebastian Hoeness, son of Dieter and grandson of Uli (former president of Bayern Monaco), he would not want to deprive himself of the player.

Grillitsch proved to be a precious wildcard: he is a halfback, but in some situations – to buffer the emergency – he was deployed in defense. He missed five races due to a muscle problem in his left thigh and a flu. He was born in Neunkirchen on 7 August 1995, he moved to the center-right: 171 games, 6 goals and 14 assists in the Bundesliga. He began his career in Pottschach It is in the St. Pölten. To bring it in Germany was the Werder Bremen in 2013. Hoffenheim got it for free in 2017 and now risk losing it in July without cashing in: a situation that paves the way for Roma.