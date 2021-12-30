Grillo’s passion for China

Jokes of fate. Thirty-five years ago Beppe Grillo was expelled from Rai for a joke about the trip to China of a delegation of Italian socialists: “At a certain point Martelli called Craxi and said: But listen, here’s a billion and are they all socialists? Craxi said: Yes, why ?. But then, if they are all socialists, who do they steal from? », Said the comedian during an episode of Fantastico 7. Today China, on the other hand, is for Beppe the last outpost of well-being, progress and cooperation. You can see that in those parts no one steals anymore, obviously.

Since the grillini took over the government, many of their ideological flags have been placed in the cupboard of unfulfilled dreams. One of the last to resist is the Eastern impulse: socialism, the Silk Road, business with the Dragon return to the thoughts of the Elevato with suspicious cadence. And yesterday the last chapter. In a long post titled Millennials: Socialist Generation (hosted without signature on Grillo’s blog), it is theorized that the vast majority of those born after 1981 – Millennials and Generation Z, precisely – reject a capitalist idea of ​​society “which feeds selfishness, greed and materialism “, to arrive at a ghostly conclusion:” The only alternative model is the Chinese one inspired by the Beijing Consensus, which proposes private capitalism and state capitalism under the iron control of an autocratic regime: certainly a a model that is difficult to adopt in our Western systems, but which at the same time seems to be the only possible one ». Regime, autocracy, Chinese model: «Beautiful but I wouldn’t live there», some would say ironically.

In 1986, the year of Grillo’s unstoppable against the socialists, many of the millennials referred to in the paper were not yet born. And that is a generation that grew up on bread and the internet, which knows no regimes and has only minimally experienced limitations to plurality, human rights and freedom. Instead, what Beppe is relaunching today is practically the opposite: a state where – yesterday’s news – the public pillory has returned and where Stand News, the free voice of Hong Kong, has been silenced. A regime where the internet and social networks – so dear to the Elevato Grillo – are on the leash of the state. A state where human rights are trampled on a daily basis.

And then only one question comes to mind. But the Chinese, who do they steal from?