Grimes and Elon Musk have their second baby, this time for a surrogate

Despite being said to be “separated,” Canadian singer Grimes revealed that she and Tesla Motors owner businessman Elon Musk had their second baby, apparently through a womb. rental.

WTF? Yes, it is what the internet expressed when Grimes made it known through an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, where he also talks about the hatred that the internet has for him for being Elon Musk’s partner and his new album, Book 1, by the which there is already a song called Player of games, dedicated to the businessman.

According to Vanity Fair, the baby’s full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

“The name is Exa, it is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS. Darkness is the unknown. People fear it, but it really is the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe. Siderael is a more elvish spelling of sidereal. The true time of the universe. star time. deep space-time,” he told Vanity Fair about her secret new baby with Elon Musk.

Exa Dark Sideræl—nicknamed “Y” for short—was born via surrogate in December 2021. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” says @Grimezsz. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.” 🔗: https://t.co/Xq3iczWcux pic.twitter.com/uT4Xk8o1dY — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 10, 2022

What does exaFLOPS mean? According to Google, it is a term used in computing to measure the computing power of a CPU or GPU.

The first child of Grimes and Elon Musk is called X Æ A-12, and it also took the world by surprise, since the combination of both is very “rare”.

The Canadian has just performed in Mexico a couple of weeks ago, during the EDC music festival.

Elon Musk also came into the public spotlight during a festival in Texas called Charro Days a couple of weeks ago.

And well, with the new baby, it can be said that the couple is still very much in love, even in the interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes assured that she is worried about Elon Musk’s plans to travel to Mars, in approximately 10 years. But well, although for us that is a lot, for them time can “fly by”, especially when they already have two children together.