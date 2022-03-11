Grimes, Elon Musk and other celebrities who have welcomed babies through surrogacy

Grimes has revealed this week in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and billionaire Elon Musk secretly welcomed a second daughter via surrogacy in December 2021. The singer has also revealed the child’s name: Exa Dark Sideræl. However, she is called Y, which is appropriate considering that her older brother Æ A-XII is referred to as X.

That of the singer and the billionaire is not the only case of surrogacy. Many well-known faces have embarked on having offspring using this highly criticized controversial technique, which has sparked debate in society and is the backbone of series such as The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale hbo max

Opponents of surrogacy argue that surrogate mothers imply contempt for the dignity of women as they are marketed. In addition, according to opponents, the woman’s body becomes an object and they highlight the danger of commercializing the desire to be parents and putting a price on a child and trivializing such a complicated issue as pregnancy.

On the other hand, those who are in favor of surrogacy explain that this assisted reproduction technique has been developed in several countries for more than 30 years, that it is a simpler process than international adoption and they equate it to something so common today today as organ or egg donation. The truth is that, currently, a large amount of money is needed to be able to have a baby through this technique and this limits access to surrogacy to only a certain part of society.

Ricky Martin at the Film Benefit gala held at the MoMA in New York gtres

There are many Hollywood celebrities who have not hesitated to have their children through surrogacy. Singer Nick Jonas and singer-actress Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via surrogacy earlier this year. Both wrote a message on Instagram to announce their baby. “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby through surrogacy,” they said in their statement. “We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you very much,” they wrote in January.

It is impossible to list all the couples in Hollywood who have had their babies through surrogacy. For example, Amy Smart and her husband Carter Oosterhouse had their daughter, Flora, with a surrogate in December 2016. For his part, Anderson Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt by thanking the surrogate mother and her “beautiful family of her own who are wonderfully supportive.

Jimmy Fallon has two children through surrogacy AP

The list goes on with names like Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert de Niro, Elton John, Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Nicole Kidman, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent or Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen who have had two children through surrogacy, one in 2013 and the second in 2014. Even Giuliana and Bill Rancic documented their surrogacy journey in a ‘reality’ show titled Julia and Bill.

On the other side of the Atlantic there are also very famous cases such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Miguel Bosé. In the case of the footballer, there are doubts about the origin of his first son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. However, the footballer’s twins, who were born in 2017, are the product of a surrogate mother in the US who were born in June 2017. On the other hand, the singer has had four children in total through surrogacy. In 2011, his children Tadeo and Diego were born. Seven months later, two other children arrived, Ivo and Telmo.

The collaborator has been very clear with his data. Mediaset/Capture

And others who have gone a little more unnoticed, such as Tamara Gorro and her first daughter, the collaborator of Save me Kiko Hernández, the presenter Jaime Cantizano, the singer Miguel Poveda, the well-known reporter from Telecinco Torito, the businessman Kike Sarasola, the actor Roberto Enríquez, the Baroness Thyssen, who has two seven-year-old daughters, and the popular actor Javier Cámara.