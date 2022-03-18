Canadian singer Grimes has made headlines in recent years largely because of her relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. By the end of 2021, the two had parted ways; at the same time, Grimes was enjoying Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune.

Grimes is a huge ‘Dune’ fan.

Grimes’ love for Dune dates back more than a decade. His first album, 2010 Geidi Cousins, was a concept album rooted in the world of Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic novel; the title itself is taken from the planet Giedi Prime in the book. But his appreciation for Dune goes back even further: her father first read the book to her when she was four years old and fell in love with it.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes talked about how much her love for Dune in every way it permeated his life. At a Met Gala, he met The Police frontman Sting, who starred in the film adaptation of David Lynch’s book, and scared him with how much he loved her. Dune.

She was fired for being an ‘influencer’ of ‘Dune’

He admitted to Vanity Fair that he dreamed of directing his own film adaptation of Dune, revised removing the colonialist tones of the book. When he learned that French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve was adapting the story into a two-part blockbuster, he knew he had to get involved with the film’s release, scheduled for November 2020.

“I was basically an influencer,” she said of the job. But after she was seen reading The Communist Manifesto after her breakup with Elon Musk, she was removed from the project. “There are things that are not deeply awake in the Dune universe.”

He thinks his son is like Timothée Chalamet’s character in ‘Dune’

The film was a box office success, with Timothée Chalamet winning praise for his portrayal of the title character, Paul Atreides. When Grimes finally saw the film for herself, she was surprised at how much the film reflected her real life.

Grimes was especially drawn to the story of Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson. He confessed that she saw herself in Jessica, who was not her partner’s wife but a concubine, comparing her time with Elon Musk to a similar situation. She also saw her son. X Æ A-Xii in the character of Chalamet.

“When I see X, I know that X is going to have to go through all this really fucked up shit that reflects Paul-type stuff,” Grimes said ruefully about her son. “I was crying my eyes out the whole movie.”

Grimes had a second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, in December 2021 through a surrogate. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” she said. “A girl named Ulysses is my dream.”

